Hollywood Director Canceled Amid Taylor Swift Scandal

Taylor Swift’s recent dating news with football player Travis Kelce has been making headlines around the globe. On top of that, it has also nearly ended the career of one of Hollywood’s most prolific directors.

If you have been paying attention to the music industry over the past few months, you know that Taylor Swift has been single-handedly dominating the nation, and world with her Eras Tour, celebrating all of her past albums in one collective performance. The artist has repeatedly broken Ticketmaster and has fans traveling the globe, following her from show to show, paying thousands for tickets, replicating her costumes, and crying uncontrollably at her performance.

Swift has been on a world charting tour for her music, leading to a film about the hugely successful Eras Tour. The tour was a monumental success, and now the theaters will be packed with Swifties when the Eras Tour Movie is released. The movie’s presales hit a staggering $65 million+, and the belief is that the opening box office day could reach $100 million.

As we know, “From the “Lover”-era “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” opened the show to the “Midnights” album cut “Karma” that closed the three-hour-plus musical marathon, Swift left barely any song possibilities unsung.

Swift has even been the cause of a “Beast Quake”, which is a Swiftie’s version of an earthquake. CBS News shared the information, “At two “Eras” tour concerts at Seattle’s Lumen Field on July 22 and 23, Swift and her fans managed to make enough noise and movement to actually rock the ground beneath them for four straight hours, causing a “Swift Quake,” according to Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, a geology professor at Western Washington University. While the seismic event caused by the concert was not an actual earthquake, its occurrence is still the subject of great curiosity amongst experts and pop fans alike.”

Swift has also become so popular that she has impersonators who have been faking their way around Disneyland!

Ashley Leechin, a viral TikToker, has been embarking on a social experiment where she pretends to be Taylor Swift in public, to surprisingly convincing degrees. Leechin visited many places dressed as the singer, convincing millions that Taylor Swift was actually wherever she was. Leechin visited the Disneyland Resort one day, convincing Guests that the legendary singer stopped by for a ride on Space Mountain.

Months ago, Taylor Swift’s concert sparked so much interest in Santa Clara, that popular Cedar Fair amusement park California’s Great America decided to scrap their set list for the weekend, and only play Taylor Swift, to liven up their “Reputation”.

The theme park opened parking for concert-goers and also offered special food items and a place to tailgate, in a sense, before the concert.

To add to her face being everywhere in the news already, Taylor Swift let it be known that she is dating current NFL star Travis Kelce. Kelce is arguably one of the best players in the league, as he plays TE/WR for the Kansas City Chiefs. As rumors of their relationship surfaced, the world went wild again. Swift even attended a game, making headlines in the football world.

Kelce saw some 300,000 social subscribers and a 400% increase in jersey sales from the Taylor Swift effect. That was the first game she attended to root for her professional football-playing boyfriend.

Swift was seen celebrating with Kelce’s parents after he scored a touchdown and mouthed the words, “Let’s f***in’ go” following the score. The 12-time Grammy Award winner set the internet on fire, with millions of interactions on social media after she was spotted.

On Sunday, October 1, Taylor Swift made a much-anticipated appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets football game to super her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce. And even though most of the NFL coverage was focused on the couple and the game, eagle-eyed nerds noticed a particular trio from the MCU. Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy were all in the same VIP suite as Swift, enjoying the game, which has sparked rumors of Swift making a Deadpool 3 cameo.

Cedar Fair theme park Kings Island has even offered the new couple an “ultimate date night” by giving them tickets to dominate the theme park entirely.

Overall, it is easy to see how the duo is simply taking the world by storm.

This overall obsession has upset one of Hollywood’s hottest directors of the moment.

Olivia Wilde is on the receiving end of criticism from fans after she reshared a post from X about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumored romance.

On Friday, the 39-year-old director — who was spotted leaving the gym this week — took to Instagram Stories to share a tweet that read: ‘I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.’

The subtle jab referenced the recent frenzy around the unlikely pair — 33-year-old Swift and 34-year-old Kelce, who have captivated the nation the last two weeks with their new relationship.

As we mentioned, Kelce’s popularity and search have skyrocketed, so this small dig implies that there are millions wasting their time learning about him as he is not a noble or worthy cause.

Of course, Wilde likely meant this in a comical way, as the internet has boosted Travis Kelce knowledge by 400%, but many did not take it as a harmless joke.

Daily Mail shared a ton of responses to the post, and they were not great.

‘I get it but like also… who is Olivia Wilde to say s**t. I don’t remember harry styles restoring the ozone when they were dating,’ one commentator wrote.

Wilde and Styles dated from January 2021 until November 2022, sparking a similar insatiable interest from fans in their relationship.

Someone weighed in: ‘She wasn’t worried about climate change when she was flying across the country to go chase Harry lmao.’

There was also a harsh opinion that read, ‘Olivia Wilde is the last person who should be criticizing anyone about who they date.’

A different person simply chimed in, ‘Olivia Wilde is jealous of Taylor Swift.’

One person wrote, ‘Olivia Wilde is just an aging mean girl.’

The comment from Wilde struck a chord as her and Swift share an ex.

Although they’ve moved on to other high-profile relationships, former One Direction member Harry Styles and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift were once an item. The pair met in 2012 — when Swift was 22 and Styles was 18 — and dated for few months

Olivia Jane Cockburn born March 10, 1984, known professionally as Olivia Wilde, is an American actress and filmmaker. She played Remy Thirteen Hadley on the medical drama television series House (2007–2012), and has appeared in the films Tron: Legacy (2010), Cowboys & Aliens (2011), The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013), and The Lazarus Effect (2015). Wilde made her Broadway debut in 2017, playing Julia in 1984. In 2019, she directed her first film, the teen comedy Booksmart (2019), for which she won the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature. Wilde’s second feature as director, Don’t Worry Darling, was released in 2022, starring Black Widow’s Florence Pugh.

Although Taylor Swift may have some of the mosy loyal fans, it does not change the fact that even she lately has been talking about quite negatively, so much so that Disney’s live action Snow White actress Rachel Zegler has stood up for her.

In the end, it seems that Swifties are prevailing, as their opinions on Wilde are shining quite brightly against the director.

In the past, Wilde expressed during a podcast her desire to bring more female directors to the MCU. She said:

“Look, we are seeing this incredible influx of female directors and storytellers getting to take hold of this genre, of the superhero space, and infuse it with their own perspective. So, not only do I get to tell this story as a director, but I get to develop this story, and that was what made it so incredible for me.”

Putting her own spin on a beloved classic Marvel superhero with her own perspective could offer a really refreshing take on the story of the Spider-Man. It seems like this project has a lot of potential to be something that Marvel fans haven’t experienced before.

Wilde is not even the first Olivia Swift has targeted. It was reported that Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams pursued legal action against Olivia Rodrigo.

Williams, lead singer of Paramore, has a song “Misery Business” that sounds just like “good 4 u”, so much so that Williams has even transitioned into singing Olivia’s song from her own while on tour to show how similar the music is.

Previously, it hasn’t been confirmed publicly that Taylor actually sued Olivia. However, it’s true that Taylor and her team did accuse Olivia of copyright infringement of Taylor’s song “Cruel Summer.”

When Olivia’s album “Sour” was released in May 2021, fans noticed similarities between her song “Deja Vu” and Taylor’s song “Cruel Summer.”

According to Buzzfeed News, this was resolved in July of that year when Taylor, and her co-collaborators on the song, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent, all quietly received credits for Olivia’s “Deja Vu.”

They received credit on the track apparently due to the interpolation of “Cruel Summer” on “Deja Vu.” This means that parts of “Cruel Summer” had been rerecorded and incorporated into Oliva’s “Deja Vu.”

The trio also became entitled to a 50 percent stake in the song’s royalties, which amounted to $325,678 in publishing royalties for Taylor, $260,542 for Jack, and $65,135 for St. Vincent.

While Olivia never tried to challenge these claims, she did tell Time that, “It was really frustrating to see people discredit and deny my creativity.”

As for Haley, Rodrigo and her producer and co-writer, Daniel Nigro, have given half of the royalties from her single “good 4 u” to Paramore’s Hayley Williams and former guitarist Josh Farro.

Do you think that Taylor Swift fans are going too hard in the punishment department?