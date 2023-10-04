Taylor Swift’s Character in ‘Deadpool 3’ Revealed

The world is transfixed with Taylor Swift, and her pop culture dominance cannot be ignored. A recent image of the starlet with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman sparked Deadpool 3 rumors, and now her character has been revealed.

Swift has been on a world charting tour for her music, leading to a film about the hugely successful Eras Tour. The tour was a monumental success, and now the theaters will be packed with Swifties when the Eras Tour Movie is released. The movie’s presales hit a staggering $65 million+, and the belief is that the opening box office day could reach $100 million.

To add to her face being everywhere in the news already, Taylor Swift let it be known that she is dating current NFL star Travis Kelce. Kelce is arguably one of the best players in the league, as he plays TE/WR for the Kansas City Chiefs. As rumors of their relationship surfaced, the world went wild again. Swift even attended a game, making headlines in the football world.

Kelce saw some 300,000 social subscribers and a 400% increase in jersey sales from the Taylor Swift effect. That was the first game she attended to root for her professional football-playing boyfriend. Swift attended yet another game on Sunday night between the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs, but this time, she was toting along fellow megastars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

This has led to speculation that she could be involved in Deadpool 3, and now her character has been revealed.

Taylor Swift Becomes Dazzler for ‘Deadpool 3’

Famous edit and digital art maker bosslogic has targeted the rumors of Taylor Swift and used them to create what fans are all begging for. Swift has been rumored to be appearing in the MCU as Dazzler and the above image showcases precisely what she will look like as the fan-favorite mutant.

As per the origin story, Dazzler is a mutant who can convert sound vibrations into light and energy beams. She is often part of the X-Men, and it would make perfect sense for her to show up in Deadpool 3, which is set to showcase practically every mutant that has ever existed.

Dazzler was initially a collaboration between Casablanca Records and Marvel, resulting in the character getting her own solo comic in the 1980s, which ran for 42 issues. However, her popularity rose amongst the comic reading community, and she became a mainstay. She would eventually join the Uncanny X-Men team.

Considering Dazzler has the power of sound-vibration weaponry, it would only make sense for a singer to be placed in the role of the fan-favorite mutant. What better singer than Taylor Swift? Swift has slowly been working her way into the film industry, and she held a small role in the Amsterdam (2022) film from David O. Russell.

She is also apparently working on her directorial efforts with Martin McDonagh. McDonagh has famously written and directed In Bruges (2008), Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017), and The Banshees of Inisherin. The latter two received Academy Award nominations.

Taylor Swift has dominated the music world and has been dominating the NFL world, so it only makes sense she has set her eyes on the film world. Fans would go wild if she showed up as Dazzler in Deadpool 3, and it might push the film into the biggest earner that the MCU has ever seen.

The X-Men movie is also coming up, and adding Swift to that would also be a good idea for Marvel to consider.

What do you think of Taylor Swift as Dazzler? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!