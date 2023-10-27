Disney Begs For Forgiveness From Taylor Swift Following Altercation

It seems that Disney will do anything to capitalize off of pop culture, including adding Taylor Swift IP to their offerings.

At Walt Disney World Resort, we have seen a ton of intellectual property enter the park. Gone are the days where original attractions with original storylines are being produced, as we once saw with Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder Mountain, and Pirates of the Caribbean. Now, Disney is injecting their movies and film titles into any attraction, space, merchandise, or food item that they can.

EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Magic Kingdom are all flooded with iconic Disney characters, bringing films to life. At the Disney resorts, we are also seeing the same remodels happening. Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa now has touches of Mary Poppins, for example.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge was created to bring Batuu and the franchise to life, and just steps away Toy Story Land allows guests to ride Slinky Dog Dash, meet Woody, Buzz, and the gang. DinoLand U.S.A. is going extinct, and now, Disney is deciding between Indiana Jones or Encanto theming to take over. EPCOT recently added a splash of Marvel with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and Pixar with Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. Magic Kingdom is now the ultimate spot to see your favorite characters. Guests can dance with Mickey Mouse, Rapunzel, Belle, Tiana, Anna, Elsa, Snow White, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, and more during the Festival of Fantasy.

At the moment, we are seeing a lot more spooky merchandise with Halloween around the corner, and a ton of The Nightmare Before Christmas offerings since Jack and Sally are now meeting during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. The Halloween season not only brings out an entirely new merchandise line for Disney, but also all-new food accross the resort.

Soon, we will see the same done for the Christmas and holiday seasons.

In the end, we know that Disney is always looking capitalize off of what is popular — even if it has nothing to do with Disney.

During the pandemic, Disney bought the streaming rights to Lin-Manual Miranda’s Hamilton. Although the story and production are not at all Disney, the company acquired the rights and filmed the show as it was blowing up, and making millions from ticket sales, constantly selling out audiences. Disney was then able to allow fans to see what was once an unattainable and costly ticket, as a “free” show with their Disney+ subscription.

Lately, Disney has been attempting to replicate that success with The Eras Tour movie rights with Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift may have single-handedly salvaged the fall box office with The Eras Tour. The cinematic rendering of her sold-out stadium tour danced into theaters not just as a blockbuster, but a cultural phenomenon.

With $95 million to $97 million in its domestic debut and $130 million globally, it’s easily the best start of all time for a concert film, as well as one of the biggest opening weekends of the year. At the higher end of projections, it could be the top-grossing October debut in North American history, a record currently held by 2019’s “Joker” with $96 million.

And Swift, who self-produced the concert film, shook up every aspect of the movie theater business — from top-tier pricing to unconventional distribution and marketing to lax cell phone etiquette — in the process. Most notably, she cut out the middleman and partnered directly with AMC Theatres, the world’s largest cinema chain, rather than a major studio to unspool The Eras Tour on the big screen.

Swift set the prices at $19.89, in reference to her birth year and 2014 album, for adults and $13.13, alluding to her lucky number, for children and seniors. (Imax and other premium formats came with additional charges). Swifties, as her fans are nicknamed, were not deterred even though tickets were more expensive than the nation’s average price. After all, it was significantly less than her sold-out stadium tour — and this seat came with a flawless view of the stage.

Fans flocked to see the Reputation singer on the AMC screen, wearing their jaw-dropping Swift-inspired outfits, and bringing along friendship bracelets.

Now, Taylor Swift has officially reached billionaire status thanks to her wildly successful Eras Tour concerts and film, the value of her new music and the rerelease of her earlier studio albums. Her fame not only affects her, but those around her. Travis Kelce, boyfriend to Swift has had merchandise sales increase by 400% for his NFL Kansas City Chiefs apparel.

So, when thinking about who would own the streaming rights for The Eras Tour, of course, Disney+ wants their hands on it — much like any other streaming service.

However, Disney has been rejected for now, as Swift is refusing to go into negotiations during the SAG-AFTRA strike.

So, now it looks like Disney is doing what they can to be on Swift’s good side once she is looking to find a home for her concert film.

Taylor’s version of 1989 has just been released, which is a big deal for her fans. To capitalize on her trending name and the album’s debut, Disney is offering Taylor Swift-themed food today.

Everglazed Donuts located in Disney Springs has a one-day-only Taylor Swift snack.

Their Instagram post noted, “Time to have your tastebuds 𝓇𝑒𝒾𝓂𝒶𝑔𝒾𝓃𝑒𝒹 with our one-day-only release of the 𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟗 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐳𝐞𝐝’𝐬 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐮𝐭. 🕊️

Blue iced and hand sprinkled with Eras Tour-inspired confetti, this limited-time donut is topped with pink buttercream, silver glitter, and a Lucky Number 13 edible disc!”

The donut is available today only, October 27, 2023.

The comment section of the donut post is flooded with fans loving the Taylor Swift collab, and will likely drive a ton of traffic to the store today. Disney is seemingly already associating themselves with the pop star, which may allow them to have better chances when it comes to beating out Netflix for the streaming rights to The Eras Tour.

Here is the tracklist of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in full:

1. Welcome to New York (Taylor’s Version)

2. Blank Space (Taylor’s Version)

3. Style (Taylor’s Version)

4. Out of the Woods (Taylor’s Version)

5. All You Had To Do Was Stay (Taylor’s Version)

6. Shake It Off (Taylor’s Version)

7. I Wish You Would (Taylor’s Version)

8. Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)

9. Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)

10. How You Get the Girl (Taylor’s Version)

11. This Love (Taylor’s Version)

12. I Know Places (Taylor’s Version)

13. Clean (Taylor’s Version)

14. Wonderland (Taylor’s Version)

15. You Are In Love (Taylor’s Version)

16. New Romantics (Taylor’s Version)

17. “Slut!”(Taylor’s Version)

18. Say Don’t Go (Taylor’s Version)

19. Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version)

20. Suburban Legends (Taylor’s Version)

21. Is it Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)

Do you think that Disney+ will end up with the streaming rights for The Eras Tour?

