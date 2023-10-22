Taylor Swift Joins New Rachel Zegler Film Amid ‘Snow White’ Defamation

It looks like Taylor Swift and Rachel Zegler, two iconic singers who have been dominating media headlines over the past year, are joining forces for one unstoppable promotion.

When it comes to Taylor Swift, the pop star has transcended the pop industry and is now a household and overall media name and global icon.

Her album “Midnights,” released in late 2022, was the year’s top-seller at 1.8 million copies, twice that of the second-biggest by Harry Styles. Her latest, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” debuted in July at number 1, giving Swift her 12th in the top spot, surpassing Barbra Streisand for the most No. 1 albums by a woman artist.

Swift’s 131-date “Eras” world tour, currently packing stadiums across the U.S., is on track to be the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, at $1.4 billion, when it ends next year. Analysts estimate the tour will also have a total economic impact from tour-related spending of $5 billion on host cities. Even the Federal Reserve noted the effect her tour is having on regional economies.

The artist has repeatedly broken Ticketmaster and has fans traveling the globe, following her from show to show, paying thousands for tickets, replicating her costumes, and crying uncontrollably at her performance.

As we know, “From the “Lover”-era “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” opened the show to the “Midnights” album cut “Karma” that closed the three-hour-plus musical marathon, Swift left barely any song possibilities unsung.

Taylor even caused an earthquake due to the thunderous roar from her audience during one of her concerts, showing the extreme dedication that pop fans and Swifties have for the singer and her music.

Considering how hard it was to get tickets to the actual concert, it’s no surprise that Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie is already box office gold. The concert film opened over the weekend to a massive $96 million, making it one of the biggest openings of the year so far, and on track to be one of 2023’s biggest movies.

The Eras Tour movie had the biggest opening of any concert movie ever, and made so much money that it actually vaulted straight into the ranks of more traditional box office hits. Taylor Swift’s movie had the sixth-largest opening of the year so far, putting it ahead of movies like The Little Mermaid and just behind giants such as the Super Mario movie, Barbie, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

What’s potentially even more impressive is that there’s really no telling where The Eras Tour is going to stop. The film is already up to $128 million worldwide, and with Swift’s impressive fan base, it could keep performing for quite a while.

Swift’s fame has only continued to dominate the media following her relationship with football star Travis Kelce going viral.

Recently, Swift was spotted in an NFL stadium for a different reason than her Era’s Tour, and it set the internet on fire. Swift was spotted cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs— specifically TE Travis Kelce with his parents– as they routed the Chicago Bears 41-10 in Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift was seen celebrating with Kelce’s parents after he scored a touchdown and mouthed the words, “Let’s f***in’ go” following the score. The 12-time Grammy Award winner set the internet on fire, with millions of interactions on social media after she was spotted.

Her popularity has not only improved the economy of every city she’s visited but increased Kelce’s value as well, boosting his merch sales by 400%.

The two have since appeared in many paparazzi photos holding hands, and it is being reported that they are taking their relationship quite seriously.

Now, Swift is joining another up-and-coming Hollywood legend, Rachel Zegler.

Zegler and Swift have had their names intertwined in the past, most recently after Zegler stuck up for Taylor Swift.

The West Side Story star recently spoke up in defense of Swift after the host of Barstool’s popular Pardon My Take, Dan “Big Cat” Katz, claimed he needed more proof to believe that Swift is actually in a relationship with NFL tight end Travis Kelce.

“If Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift release a sex video, I’ll consummate this relationship and be like ‘fine, you guys can have sex, you can be boyfriend girlfriend,’” Katz said in a clip from his podcast. “I don’t buy it til I see some d— in v*gina, and I’m saying that right now.”

As noted by the LA Times, “Zegler then replied to the video on X by writing, “It’s not news that the media is particularly (and unwarrantedly) cruel to Taylor Swift, but the way men feel entitled to speak about women, their bodies and their sex lives needs to be seriously evaluated.”

Zegler’s defence to Swift likely comes from her own recent bouts with media harassment due to her Snow White controversy which has been defaming the star’s legacy.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), the very first full-length animated feature film created by Walt Disney, left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. So, when Latina actress Rachel Zegler announced that the live-action adaptation would not have a Prince Charming, no dwarfs, and that Snow White’s personality and goals would be altered entirely — nostalgic fans were not thrilled.

Zegler further sparked controversy by suggesting that the new film would take a different approach to the iconic character. She expressed that Snow White wouldn’t be focused on finding true love but on becoming a fearless, fair, brave, and true leader. She argued that the original film was outdated in its portrayal of women’s roles and questioned the emphasis on her love story with a character who exhibited stalker-like behavior.

“I just mean that it’s no longer 1937,” Zegler said. “We absolutely wrote a Snow White that … she’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love; she’s going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true.”

Although Zegler’s press on the Snow White film may not be worthy of singing to the birds about just yet, another film that she is starring in, which is reigniting another iconic franchise, is.

As we know, Zegler is playing Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, a role in which she has received much more positive media attention. Recently, she changed her social media descriptions and location to hint at the promo for her new film. This makes sense, as it focus’ on the project that fans are excited to see, and away from her ongoing scandal, and the news that she has been let go of Paddington 3.

Jennifer Lawrence who famously played the leading role of Katniss Everdeen in the original Hunger Games film franchise, which spanned four movies from 2012 to 2015 even recently met Zegler.

The new film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is set to release on November 17, and has tons of buzz and excitement surrounding it, especially after Zegler’s song “The Hanging Tree” from the film dropped on Spotify.

So, how does Swift tie into the new film?

Taylor is not a newcomer to the franchise. “Safe & Sound” is a song by American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift featuring American duo the Civil Wars, taken from The Hunger Games: Songs from District 12 and Beyond, the official soundtrack to the 2012 film The Hunger Games.

Now, PanemProgaganda.com has shared that Lionsgate UK made a promo for the new film with Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” playing in the back — which sparked the ears of Swifties around the world.

Lionsgateuk just casually dropping a The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes edit on their TikTok featuring Taylor Swift’s Wildest Dreams.

Lionsgateuk just casually dropping a The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes edit on their TikTok featuring Taylor Swift’s Wildest Dreams. pic.twitter.com/UsK2GTwS6L — PanemPropaganda.com (@panempropaganda) October 21, 2023

Although this does not mean the song will be in the film, as it is not listed as such, it brings the pop star back to the franchise just as Zegler prepares to reignite the Hunger Games flame.

The film will also star Peter Dinklage plays Casca Highbottom (who opening spoke out against casting dwarfs in Snow White), Hunter Schafer plays Tigris Snow, Jason Schwartzman plays Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman, Viola Davis plays Dr. Volumnia Gaul, Josh Andrés Rivera plays Sejanus Plinth.

The cast will also include: Fionnula Flanagan as Grandma’am, Ashley Liao as Clemensia Dovecote, Max Raphael as Festus Creed, Zoe Renée as Lysistrata Vickers, Nick Benson as Jessup, Isobel Jesper Jones as Mayfair Lipp, Dakota Shapiro as Billy Taupe, Vaughan Reilly as Maude Ivory, Honor Gillies as Barb Azure, Eike Onyambu as Tam Amber, Konstantin Taffet as Clerk Carmine, George Somner as Spruce, Carl Spencer as Smiley, Scott Folan as Beanpole, Michael Greco as Strabo Plinth and Daniela Grubert as Mrs. Plinth.

Would you like to hear more Taylor Swift music in films? What movie franchise would work best?