Disney World Adds “Taylor Swift” Animatronic to Theme Park

It’s no surprise that Taylor Swift is one of the most iconic pop stars in the world, and now, Disney and Swiftie fans are reporting that Taylor is leaving her “reputation” behind at the Mouse House with an animatronic of the 1989 singer.

Love her or hate her, there’s no denying that Taylor Swift is one of the most influential musicians of her generation.

Born in 1989, the songstress had a fairly normal childhood, spending her early years on a Christmas tree farm with her parents and younger brother. At 14, the family moved to Nashville, Tennessee, so Swift could pursue her dreams of becoming a country musician.

Within a year, she had signed a songwriting deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, becoming the youngest person to ever do so.

Not long after, she had an official record deal with Big Machine Records. The rest, as they say, is history. One of Swift’s song lyrics reads, “Flash forward, and we’re taking on the world together.” Little did she know that she indeed would be taking on the world in a way we have not seen since the likes of Micheal Jackson.

Swift rose to mainstream prominence with her sophomore studio album, Fearless (2008), a country pop record with crossover appeal. Aided by the top-five singles “Love Story” and “You Belong with Me”, Fearless was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Swift’s third studio album, Speak Now (2010), blended country pop with elements of rock and featured the top-ten singles “Mine” and “Back to December”.

Drawing inspiration from various pop, rock, and electronic genres, Swift’s fourth studio album Red (2012) saw her transcending her country roots. She completely moved to pop with her synth-pop fifth studio album, 1989 (2014), and expanded the electropop sound on her next two studio albums, reputation (2017) and Lover (2019), which respectively embraced urban and retro styles.

The four albums spawned a string of international top-five singles, including “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”, “I Knew You Were Trouble”, “Shake It Off”, “Blank Space”, “Bad Blood”, “Look What You Made Me Do”, “ME! (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco)”, “You Need to Calm Down”, and “Lover”.

During COVID-19, Swift maintained her reign by releasing folklore and evermore (both 2020), and then, Midnights (2022).

After releasing 10 albums, Swift began re-recording her back catalog in November 2020 as a result of a publicized dispute with talent manager Scooter Braun and her former label Big Machine, regarding the acquisition of the masters of her back catalog.

Since then, Swift has been the hottest pop star that we have seen in a long time. She launched her Eras Tour, which would go through all of her albums, and broke Ticketmaster. The Eras Tour has been so incredibly popular, that the U.S. government has attributed the concert as part of the economic rise of the country this year. The thunderous roar of Swift’s fans even caused a real earthquake during one evening of her tour.

Now, The Eras Tour movie is out, and fans are going wild.

The concert film opened over the weekend to a massive $96 million, making it one of the biggest openings of the year so far, and on track to be one of 2023’s biggest movies.

The Eras Tour movie had the biggest opening of any concert movie ever, and made so much money that it actually vaulted straight into the ranks of more traditional box office hits. Taylor Swift’s movie had the sixth-largest opening of the year so far, putting it ahead of movies like The Little Mermaid and just behind giants such as the Super Mario movie, Barbie, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

At the moment, Disney+, Netflix, and other streaming platforms are fighting for the streaming rights to the film, however, Swift will not be selling them until the SAG-AFTRA strike has ended.

Recently, we saw Walt Disney World add in a 1989 donut design to mark the opening day of the re-release of Taylor’s version of the album at Everglazed donuts in Disney Springs. Now, fans are noting that they believe to have spotted Taylor somewhere else at Walt Disney World, in a much more permanent form.

Instagrammer MamaneedstoDisney posted a Reel showcasing the final scene in Carousel of Progress at Magic Kingdom, in the scene, we can see the whole progress family grown up, including Patricia, the older sister. Now, her hair is a much lighter blonde with bangs, and Swifties are thinking that she is actually a Taylor Swift animatronic.

The Reel reads: “POV: you tried for Taylor Swift tickets but instead are staring at this doppelgänger and realize that THIS is your Eras Tour.”

Now, fans are noting that they will never be able to un-see Patricia as Taylor Swift. Others noted, “I’m happy its not just me who thought this.” Another noted that on their last ride, another guest shouted, “Is that Taylor?!”. This is something many other echoed that they have either said themselves, or heard others stating.

So, it seems that Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce might be able to say he is going to Disney World if his team wins the Super Bowl, and can go visit his girlfriend!

Of course, Carousel of Progress opened in 1975, before Swift was even born, but it is interesting to see how much she resembles the beloved Disney animatronic.

Do you think that Taylor Swift looks like Patricia from Carousel of Progress?

Are you looking to visit Magic Kingdom on your next Disney World vacation? There is no better feeling than riding the monorail after parking at the Ticket and Transportation Center (or riding it from a monorail Resort such as Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa) and walking down the middle of Main Street, U.S.A. U.S.A. with Cinderella Castle greeting you in the distance! Indulging in churros and Mickey Premium Bars while waiting in line for attractions like Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain, Haunted Mansion, or Seven Dwarfs Mine Train is always a great way to enjoy the lines, and a midday break to watch Festival of Fantasy doesn’t hurt either. Nothing tops ending the night with their Happily Ever After fireworks spectacle. For more Disney information, information on Disney Genie+, and to look at booking a vacation, the Walt Disney World website is a perfect one-stop shop for all things Mickey Mouse. Plus, it has all the information you need on Disney Genie+, so you will be ready to go on your My Disney Experience app once you download it! Click here to check it out today.