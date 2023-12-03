‘Deadpool 3’ Leaked Photos Confirm Death of Fan-Favorite X-Men

In new leaked set photos, some characters from the original X-Men have been confirmed to appear in Deadpool 3 (2024), as well as the death of a fan-favorite mutant.

The Deadpool films are some of the most surprisingly successful films in the superhero genre. Not only are they rated R, but they were based on a character the wider public didn’t know very well. Their only real exposure to the Merc With a Mouth was in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), where he decidedly didn’t have a mouth.

Still, these movies have been massive successes, and it looks like Deadpool 3 will continue that trend. Not only will it have Ryan Reynolds reprising his iconic role, but it will also bring Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine, one of the most popular superheroes ever.

Deadpool 3 will also have many returning cast members, including Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Shioli Kutsuna as Yuki, and Rob Delaney as Peter.

The highly-anticipated Deadpool 3 is carrying a ton of weight on its shoulders, not just because it is the only movie from Marvel Studios releasing next year, but because it is officially bringing the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

SPOILER ALERT: The following sections contain spoilers for Deadpool 3. If you don’t want any part of the film spoiled for you, this is your warning.

Multiple Fan-Favorite Mutants Reportedly Return in ‘Deadpool 3’

While everyone is excited to see another Deadpool film and the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, the even more intriguing part of Deadpool 3 is how it will connect past X-Men films to the modern MCU.

According to various leaks and synopses, Deadpool is expected to travel the Multiverse to meet his goal. This means he will meet different characters from Marvel’s past as well as variants of current Marvel characters. While Jennifer Garner’s Elektra is the only character confirmed, Halle Berry, Patrick Stewart, James Marsden, and Ian McKellen are all rumored to return.

On top of this, other celebrities not related to X-Men or the MCU are rumored to make appearances, including Taron Egerton as Wolverine, Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine, and Taylor Swift as either a variant of Deadpool or the mutant Dazzler.

Only time will tell if any of these rumors are actually true. That being said, one character from the first X-Men film can officially be confirmed to make an appearance, although their fate does not seem to be a positive one.

One Original X-Men is Confirmed Dead

According to set photos released by The Daily Mirror, a fan-favorite character from the original X-Men film can officially be confirmed for Deadpool 3: Sabretooth. Specifically, the version of Sabretooth played by Halloween (2007) actor Tyler Mane (sorry, Liev Schrieber). However, the spoilers go a bit further than that.

The photos show numerous moments from a fight sequence between Sabretooth, Wolverine, and Deadpool. Things take a grisly turn when one photo shows Deadpool walking through the snow, holding Sabretooth’s decapitated head by the hair. That’s right; we’re killing mutants!

New set photos from ‘DEADPOOL 3’ reveal Wolverine and Deadpool fighting Sabretooth from the the original X-Men. pic.twitter.com/fSQbD4R96m — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) December 3, 2023

However, that’s not the only new detail learned from these photos. Another villain from the first X-Men movie is potentially making a return. Ray Park, an actor most well-known for playing Darth Maul in the Star Wars universe, was seen onset hanging out with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. Does this mean Toad is making an appearance as well?

All in all, this has been a great month for X-Men fans. Not only are some classic characters returning from the first movie but there was an epic after-credits scene in The Marvels (2023) showcasing another beloved character. Hopefully, this means great things for everyone’s favorite team of mutants in the MCU.

