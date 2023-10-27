Massive Leak Ruins the Unbelievable Post-Credits Cameo in ‘The Marvels’

A report has surfaced revealing the alleged cameo set to happen in The Marvels post-credits scene, and it could be the biggest risk Marvel Studios has ever taken.

Four years ago, Brie Larson arrived in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe as the powerful superhero Captain Marvel. In Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s feature film, Captain Marvel (2019), Larson starred as Carol Danvers, AKA the titular superhero, in an adventure about Skrulls and the Kree and Annette Bening’s Supreme Intelligence.

Teaming Larson’s Danvers up with MCU legacy character Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson, gave Captain Marvel a buddy-cop energy, and its 90s setting allowed Marvel Studios to provide context to the future events audiences had already encountered in movies like Jon Favreau’s Iron Man (2008).

Despite Larson’s performance as Carol Danvers and Captain Marvel gaining mixed reviews, with more negative responses coming from a toxic part of the fandom, Boden and Fleck’s Captain Marvel went on to score over $1 billion at the global box office, becoming part of the small club of MCU billion-dollar hits.

Now, all eyes are on the upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel. Originally titled Captain Marvel 2, and actually named this in some territories, director Nia DaCosta’s Marvel film will debut on November 10, 2023, as The Marvels (2023), exclusively in movie theaters.

The Marvels stars Larson as Captain Marvel, with the eponymous group also consisting of Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau, played by Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, respectively. Vellani first arrived in the MCU in Disney+’s Ms. Marvel TV series, while Parris’ iteration of Monica Rambeau first debuted in the first Disney+ show and opener for Marvel Phase Four, WandaVision. Monica Rambeau, of course, already appeared in the MCU in Captain Marvel, played by Akira and Azari Akbar.

But The Marvels has somewhat of a hill to climb. Following a string of lukewarm hits for Marvel Studios across both the TV and film biz, it seems audiences have a severe case of superhero fatigue, not helped by Marvel’s seeming lack of direction for this new phase of the Multiverse Saga.

The reception to the Disney+ shows has caused Feige’s studio to rethink its upcoming output. So far, only Secret Invasion and Loki have aired or are airing on The Walt Disney Company’s streaming service. This leaves the likes of Echo, Ironheart, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (formerly Agatha: Coven of Chaos), and Daredevil: Born Again pushed into 2024. In fact, there seems to be a laser focus on Daredevil, with Marvel specifically angling that the creative direction of the “reboot” series has drastically changed course.

At present, The Marvels is tracking for a relatively quiet opening considering the franchise it is a part of, but a major new leak might just entice more people into the movie theater on the movie’s opening weekend.

**Spoilers ahead for the possible cameo in The Marvels post-credits scene**

According to entertainment insider DanielRPK (via GameRant), The Marvels is set to introduce a classic X-Men character into the MCU during the post-credits scene of the movie. The X-Men character in question comes from 20th Century Fox’s (now 20th Century Studios) third X-Men franchise movie, X-Men: The Last Stand (2007).

Kelsey Grammer starred as Dr. Henry “Hank” McCoy/Beast in the movie and became a highlight of the otherwise muddled trilogy finale. According to these rumors, it will be Grammer who makes an appearance in The Marvels, thus officially bringing the X-Men into the MCU.

While this is not confirmed by Marvel Studios or The Walt Disney Company, the apparent leak does make some sense. There is the reveal that Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel has mutant DNA, as shown in the finale episode of the Disney+ series, and also the inclusion of High Jackman’s Logan/Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3 (2024) from director Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds as the titular Merc with a Mouth. It is said that Deadpool 3 will play a vital part in the Multiversal exploits of Phase Four, Phase Five, and beyond towards Phase Six, where Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) reside.

At present, this leak is not confirmed, and it likely won’t be until moviegoers get to experience it themselves this coming November. In addition to this Beast rumor, there is also the apparent appearance of Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, who is sought out by Kamala Khan in the mid-credits scene. The inclusion of Beast in The Marvels post-credits scene poses a massive risk, considering the currently unsteady ground the MCU finds itself on. If true, will audiences celebrate the inclusion of this character? Or will it get written off as another attempt to secure box office dollars by shoehorning in a cameo?

The Marvels also stars Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn, Park Seo-joon as Prince Yan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, and Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau.

What do you think of this potential cameo in The Marvels post-credits scene? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!