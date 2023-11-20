Disney Cuts Explicit Same-Sex Relationship Ahead of ‘The Marvels’ Disaster

Ahead of the release of one of Disney and Marvel’s most controversial films, a major plot point was cut.

The Marvels released on November 10, 2023, and has quickly become one of the most controversial films put out by Marvel Studios and Disney as a whole. The film had a lot going against it, most notably the strikes in Hollywood, which meant that none of the actors, writers, directors, or crew could promote the film ahead of its release.

A lot of the controversy stemmed from the fact that it was a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, which also proved to be incredibly controversial when it was released. A large portion of the discussion surrounding the film focused on Brie Larson, who has portrayed Captain Marvel in several MCU projects outside of her own franchise, such as Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). During the release of Captain Marvel, a large portion of the internet rallied against Larson for her comments at events in which she called out male movie critics, essentially turning the conversation around Captain Marvel into a gender-focused pop culture moment.

As a result, there was already a large portion of MCU fans who were ready to dismiss the next film, focusing on Captain Marvel. Couple this attitude with the apparent Marvel fatigue that a lot of fans and general audience members are going through, and you have the worst box office performance for a Marvel film ever.

The Marvels suffered the largest second-week drop at the box office in superhero movie history, dropping even harder than Sony’s Morbius (2022). This indicates that the relatively low amount of fans who went to see The Marvels are not seeing it multiple times, and the fans who waited a week to watch the film are few and far between.

It seems like Disney was aware the movie would be controversial, as it even cut a major plot point ahead of the film’s release.

Marvel movies are notorious for their easter eggs and cameos, and over time, they have been filled more and more with things to discover. The Marvels is no different, featuring quite a few surprising returns for beloved characters.

The end-credit scene reveals X-Men’s Beast has officially joined the MCU, with Kelsey Grammer returning to portray the blue-haired hero. However, another character makes a surprise return earlier in the film, and Disney apparently cut down her storyline significantly.

According to multiple sources, the scene where Valkyrie returns was a lot more fleshed out. Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson, first made her MCU appearance in Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and has quickly become one of the more important characters in the current MCU story.

In The Marvels, Captain Marvel and Valkyrie have a nice, friendly little exchange before Valkryie vanishes from the ship that Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel escape on relatively early in the movie. However, a line of dialogue reveals how deep the two’s relationship actually is, or was supposed to be.

A quote was cut, revealing that the two were explicitly together or had been in a relationship prior to the events of The Marvels. “We work better as friends,” was the alleged cut quote.

There’s actually quite a long list of cut content and scenes from The Marvels, which are now making the rounds online. We have to say that we’re slightly disappointed a major plot point like this was cut, and it indicates Disney is not yet ready to commit to explicit LGBTQ+ relationships.

🍞EXCLUSIVE🍞 Plot elements that were cut from ‘THE MARVELS’: • Kamala wasn’t able to take off her bangle and was imprisoned/tortured by Dar-Benn. • Captain Marvel and Valkyrie were explicitly together in the past (cut quote: “we work better as friends”) but Disney are… pic.twitter.com/LmZsCDwQhD — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) November 19, 2023

At the time of publishing this article, The Marvels has brought in just over $160 million, and it’s on track to become one of, if not the worst financial performer for a Marvel Studios film ever. Only time will tell how long the legs are for this film, but it’s not looking great.

This is quite unfortunate, as we thought The Marvels was a fun and fresh MCU experience, especially after recent critical disasters like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). We really encourage everyone to see The Marvels if possible.

