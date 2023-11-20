Disney Rejects Thousands, Park Nearly Sold Out For 2023

If you are visiting Walt Disney World during the holiday season, we hope you have your tickets purchased and trip planned because some guests will be met with a sad fate following this latest update if they were still working out the details of their Christmas vacation.

Visiting Disney World during the holiday season is truly one of the most magical times of year to visit for a multitude of reasons.

During the Christmas season at Disney parks, guests can enjoy a magical and festive atmosphere with special decorations, entertainment, and holiday-themed events. Here are some of the enchanting experiences you can have at Disney during Christmas:

Decorations: The parks are adorned with dazzling Christmas decorations, including festive lights, garlands, and beautifully decorated Christmas trees. Main Street, U.S.A. and other areas of the parks undergo a holiday transformation that immerses guests in the spirit of the season.

Holiday Shows: Disney presents special holiday-themed shows and parades featuring beloved characters in festive attire. Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade and Frozen Holiday Surprise are among the popular shows during this time.

Seasonal Treats: Indulge in delicious holiday treats and seasonal snacks. From gingerbread cookies to peppermint-flavored goodies, Disney offers a delectable array of festive foods.

Meet Santa Claus: Guests have the opportunity to meet Santa Claus and share their Christmas wishes. Santa is often available for meet-and-greet sessions, providing a memorable experience for both children and adults at EPCOT and Disney Springs.

Christmas Merchandise: Disney releases exclusive Christmas merchandise, including ornaments, apparel, and collectables. It’s an excellent time for holiday shopping, with plenty of themed souvenirs to commemorate your visit.

Candlelight Processional: Some Disney parks host the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT, a retelling of the Christmas story accompanied by a live orchestra and celebrity narrators. It’s a breathtaking and heartwarming experience.

Jingle Cruise: The Jungle Cruise attraction transforms into the Jingle Cruise during the holiday season. The ride features festive decor, and skippers share holiday-themed jokes during the journey. Some other attractions receive ride changes during the holidays to make them more festive. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Living With the Land are two EPCOT attractions that change for the Christmas season.

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays: EPCOT hosts a special festival with holiday kitchens serving seasonal dishes from around the world. Guests can enjoy holiday storytelling and musical performances showcasing diverse cultural celebrations.

New Year’s Eve Celebrations: The parks often host special New Year’s Eve celebrations with fireworks, entertainment, and a countdown.

On top of all that, Disney also offers extra-ticketed events, including the beloved Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Jollywood Nights.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is a special-ticketed event held annually at the Magic Kingdom park during the Christmas season at Walt Disney World Resort. The party offers a festive and magical experience for guests, featuring exclusive entertainment, holiday-themed attractions, and seasonal treats.

The party offers special live entertainment, including stage shows, character meet-and-greets with rare characters in holiday attire, and the enchanting Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration stage show at Cinderella Castle.

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade is a highlight of the event, featuring Disney characters, festive floats, marching toy soldiers, and Santa Claus himself. The parade is a joyous celebration of the season.

Throughout the park, guests can enjoy complimentary holiday treats, including cookies and hot cocoa. These treats are often distributed at designated locations, adding to the festive spirit while snoap (fake snow) falls from the sky. Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show also dazzles the night sky for guests to enjoy.

Guests can meet Jack and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas, and with limited crowds, it is much easier to hop on attractions as they tend to have shorter wait times. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is one of the most popular event of the season, and while it only lasts a few hours, tickets are selling for $200 per person, and they are selling fast. The party, which started with 25 dates available to guests now only has four nights left.

At the moment, the website notes that November 28, December 10, 12, and 14 are what is available. However, if you are looking for a different evening, we suggest calling Disney. We gave their reservation line a call and were told that they still have a small number of tickets left for some evenings after the 14th, however, they will likely go very fast.

While the event is limited, it does admit thousands each night, and many guests on vacation who learn about the party often try to get tickets last-minute. While this is at times possible, if you wanted to attend tomorrow evening’s event, you would be turned away.

While you may no longer be able to attend Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party due to its sold out nature, there is a little “hack” guests can enjoy starting December 20th. On this day, daytime Christmas operations will commence, which means Disney will be running their Christmas parade during the day at no added cost! While this is not the exact same as all the offerings at the party, it is a nice festive bonus.

