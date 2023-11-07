Thousands Barred From Disney World Park

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Walt Disney World Resort is quickly selling out. Get your tickets now for this holiday experience at Magic Kingdom Park!

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Walt Disney World Resort

Like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is a special holiday event at Magic Kingdom Park. The hard-ticketed celebration takes place from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on select nights throughout November and December, though ticketholders can enter the Disney park as early as 4 p.m.!

Tickets run between $159 and $199 per adult and $149 to $189 per child, depending on the selected date. Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can apply a $10 discount per ticket to the Walt Disney World Christmas party.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party features complimentary cookies & hot drinks like cocoa and cider, rare Disney Character greetings, “snow” on Main Street, U.S.A., and unique theme park entertainment offerings. Don’t miss Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade, Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show, and Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration (in front of Cinderella Castle). Little ones will adore Club Tinsel and the Disney Junior Jingle Jam dance parties!

The event also offers exclusive merchandise and additional food & beverage options for purchase. Add-on experiences like fireworks dessert parties and Table Service dining are available – but reservations are limited.

Sold Out Dates

Inside the Magic previously reported that the November 9, November 10, and December 1 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party events were sold out. As of Tuesday afternoon, December 5 and December 22 joined the list – special event tickets are no longer available for these dates.

Hoping to attend the most magical celebration on earth? Don’t wait, because last year, all Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party nights sold out by November 20. Follow Inside the Magic for the latest updates about ticket availability.

Walt Disney World Resort guests can purchase Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party tickets here. The following dates are still available: November 13, November 14, November 16, November 17, November 19, November 21, November 22, November 26, November 28, November 30, December 3, December 7, December 8, December 10, December 12, December 14, December 15, December 17, December 19, and December 21.

Guests without Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party tickets can access Magic Kingdom Park until 6 p.m. on event nights or visit on non-party days. Alternative festive fun is available throughout Walt Disney World Resort.

EPCOT hosts the International Festival of the Holidays, and Disney Springs typically offers a Christmas Tree walk and a Santa meet & greet. For the first time, Walt Disney World Resort is hosting a second holiday after-hours event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney Jollywood Nights will take place from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on select nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Tickets for the inaugural event are available here.

Have you attended Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Walt Disney World Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.