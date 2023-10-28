Disney Sells Out Again, Guests Blocked for Another Day

Disney has officially sold out for a day in December.

Walt Disney World Resort is a magical place at any time of year – but especially during the holiday season. From the moment the pumpkins come down on November 1, Magic Kingdom becomes a winter wonderland, complete with Christmas trees, lights, and plenty of gingerbread.

This year’s festive celebrations are set to be even bigger than usual. In addition to the various decorations dotted around its theme parks and hotels, as well as the food and merch released for the occasion, Disney World is set to host not one but two massive holiday parties in 2023.

Its newest addition to its festive lineup is Disney Jollywood Nights. On select nights from November 11 to December 20, guests at Hollywood Studios will be able to “step into a shimmering holiday scene with dapper décor” and “delight in yuletide entertainment,” complete with a brand-new stage-show led by Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy.

This ticketed event is in huge demand, already selling out multiple nights. However, it isn’t Disney World’s most popular event this winter. That title goes to the Magic Kingdom staple that is Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

Kicking off on November 9, this ticketed event is described as the “most magical holiday tradition.” Guests can enjoy Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show, Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade (complete with a guest appearance from Santa Claus himself), and Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration – not to mention free cookies and cocoa.

This year, the park will host two Christmas-themed dance parties: Club Tinsel and Disney Junior Jingle Jam. Certain rides will also adopt holiday layovers. Jungle Cruise will become Jingle Cruise, which is “packed with holiday-themed puns.” Meanwhile, Space Mountain – Holiday Run!! “launches you on an adventure through the cosmos—accompanied by high-energy holiday tunes.”

That’s if they can get tickets. After going on sale to the general public on July 6, several nights have already sold out for 2023. While November 9 and November 10 previously sold out, December 1 has just joined the list according to the Disney World website.

While that still leaves 22 nights with available tickets, guests are recommended to move fast. In 2022, all nights of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party were totally sold out by November 20.

This year’s Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will be held on the following days:

November: 9, 10, 13, 14, 16,17, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 30

December: 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22

Those looking to purchase tickets will need to shell out between $159 and $199 per adult and $149 to $189 per child. Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can enjoy a $10 discount per ticket.

Guests without a Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas ticket will still be able to access Magic Kingdom on party days. However, the park is off-limits past 6 p.m., with cast members actively removing non-ticketholders from this time. So, if you do plan on enjoying all the festive fun Magic Kingdom has to offer this Christmas, we recommend moving fast.

Do you plan on attending Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party this year? Let us know in the comments!