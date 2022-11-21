Disney Character Gives Emergency Signal, Stops Parade

Walt Disney World Resort’s Holiday celebration is currently in full swing.

Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom all have their special Holiday decorations put up and Disney Park Guests are currently enjoying the dazzling After-Hours event, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, at Magic Kingdom.

If you were hoping to get a ticket to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, you’re now out of luck as every single night for the popular event has been sold out.

At the Disney World Christmas Party, you can enjoy many offerings including complimentary Hot cocoa and cookies, as well as Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration, Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show, and Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.

However, a video on TikTok recently caught a bit of a scary incident that unfolded during the popular parade.

User @thatlocaltourist shared the video.

User @thatlocaltourist shared the video.

As you can see in the video, the performer gives an emergency signal and a Disney Cast Member quickly approaches them. The performer stops performing the choreography, and the nutcrackers are slightly thrown off for just a couple of seconds. The performers do a great job getting back into position, though, and the parade continued.

There has been no report on what happened for the performer to need to be pulled from the parade, but we send our best wishes and hope this was just a small technical difficulty rather than anything major.

More on Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

Get ready for a magical holiday gathering with your loved ones––and some familiar Disney Characters.

When Mickey celebrates the season, Magic Kingdom park lights up with excitement for Guests of all ages. Joyful music fills the air. Disney Characters don their most festive attire and enchanting entertainment lies around almost every turn!

Throughout the evening, you can:

Delight in the amazingly festive Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks show!

Gather to watch Disney Characters give a yuletide nod to the season during Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.

Get the perfect picture with Disney pals dressed in their Christmas best!

Make your night extra sweet when you explore the park searching for cookies and cocoa.

Take in the elaborate decorations that bring the spirit of the season to life!

And so much more!

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will take place from 7:00 p.m. to midnight.

Ticket holders will be admitted to Magic Kingdom park as early as 4:00 p.m. on the valid date of their ticket––giving them even more time to enjoy some park favorites before the event begins! These date-specific event tickets do not require an additional theme park ticket or theme park reservation.

Before you arrive at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, please check Disney’s Know Before You Go page for the most up-to-date information. Please note that health and safety measures, policies and operational guidelines are subject to change.

Have you ever seen an incident like this unfold at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort? Let us know in the comments.