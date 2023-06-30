Disney Announces Low Ticket Event Prices Amidst Theme Park Hikes

After hours and replete with mystery, at long last, Disney announces low ticketed event prices amidst a massive price hike across the board.

Disney Announces Low Ticket Event Prices While Other Prices Go Up

Jollywood is the newest Disney mystery, teasing fans with low price tags and a limited number of events for this year. The Disney Hollywood feature runs during November and December, featuring a range of seasonal treats for an evening that promises to be a “nighttime spectacular.”

Why Are Jollywood Prices So Low?

Disney announces Jollywood ticket prices, but the value has yet to be determined because it’s a first-ever feature. We know that it includes a holiday scene, dancing, live bands, and the Jingle Bell Jingle BAM! spectacular.

It’s an all-new stage show incorporating Disney-themed food oddities and an entirely seasonal environment. Those with a PhotoPass can enjoy exclusive virtual encounters with festive favorites. One of its major selling points, though, is the limited capacity. A fixed number of tickets means shorter lines and more opportunities to enjoy.

Disney Announces Low Ticket Prices

As fans buzz about the upcoming attraction, Disney announces Jollywood ticket sales opening on July 6, 2023. The low price tags on these evenings come as Disney introduces price increases across the board—but it doesn’t change the buzz surrounding the Jollywood experience. The prices are enticing, but they don’t necessarily represent better accessibility. In November, they run $159, and in December, it increases by a mere $10.

Jollywood is a way to promote low prices at an exciting, limited-time, limited-capacity feature. Each is a proven approach to gaining an audience and drawing in new crowds. And that’s coming at a time when Disney’s losing its core audience.

In fact, Disney’s going all out on this seasonal feature. There’s a Minnie Van Service that’s connected through Lyft. Select Disney Resort hotels offer savings during the holidays. But that doesn’t detract from the fact that Disney is effectively pricing out those who can’t afford or access the magic. There’s been much talk about diversity and inclusion, yet closed events, price hikes, and limited capacity suggest themes of exclusion.

The theme park remains open for the public throughout the season, meaning that those without a ticket can still get a holiday experience. But come July 6, the race for a place is on for one of those low-priced tickets.

What’s your take as Disney announces Jollywood ticket sales? Seasons joy or sales trick? Share your thoughts in the comments below.