Walt Disney World is one of the most magical places to spend the holidays, but there are some experiences available to Guests without even entering Park property. Disney Springs has always been the hot spot for Walt Disney World’s nightlife, but that idea only multiplies during the Christmas season.

Disney Springs is already home to a number of exclusive experiences such as Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn To Life, but the holiday season welcomes a variety of special events and activities for Guests of all ages to enjoy. The Springs are home to seasonal shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities that are only available while Disney celebrates the Christmas festivities. Needless to say, Guests have more than enough to keep them entertained and enchanted until New Year’s.

Shopping is likely the first reason many Guests venture into Disney Springs, and there’s perhaps a no better place to pick up those magical Christmas gifts than the selection of stores Disney has set up. The regular list of shops and specialty stores is still available, but Guests will also have the opportunity to shop from special collections including the Mickey Mouse Vintage Christmas Collection, the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Vault 1975 Map Collection, and the Disney Homestead Winter Collection at the Marketplace Co-Op. Needless to say, there’s something seasonal for everyone to take home.

Of course, no Christmas celebration could be complete without some treats and eats. Disney Springs has more than a few highly-rated restaurants and food trucks, but the holidays always add something sweeter to the menu. A Santa Mickey bubble waffle sundae, Mickey Mousse, and Naughty and Nice Deviled Eggs are just a few of the festive food items available at the Springs, and even Santa might want to put down the milk and cookies for a bite.

Along with food, drinks, shopping, and nightlife, Disney Springs is always home to an ever-growing selection of live entertainment and engaging experiences. Along with the regular scheduled live music, Guests visiting the Springs can watch holiday-themed performers, walk through a forest of beautiful Christmas trees, visit Santa Claus at Once Upon a Toy, and even experience a snowfall in the middle of Orlando, Florida. With so much to see and do, it’s hard to be bored at the Springs during the holiday season.

When Christmas comes to Walt Disney World, Disney Springs becomes a luscious winter wonderland. Full of seasonal shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences, it’s a great way to get a festive jolt of holiday spirit without buying a Park ticket. The springs have all the Christmas magic Disney has to offer with a more contemporary twist, and Guests should make a point to try to see it all.

