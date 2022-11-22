Christmas at Disney: Holiday Events Available to ALL Guests

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party officially sold out last weekend, much to the disappointment of many dedicated Guests. However, the holidays at the Disney Parks can still be the most magical experiences of the season, even without a ticket to the special event.

The hot-ticket event is easily one of the most treasured celebrations for longtime Disney fans, but unless Guests bought their tickets well in advance of November 20, they will not be able to attend. However, that doesn’t mean they can’t still enjoy a wide variety of Holiday-themed celebrations and festive layovers while they visit the Parks. Disneyland and especially the various venues of Walt Disney World are absolutely saturated with Christmas cheer. While Guests might miss out on a few perks of the Very Merry Christmas Party, that doesn’t mean they’ll be left without that feeling of comfort and joy that comes from visiting any Disney Park.

Looking at the basics, all Disney Parks will still have holiday-inspired decor, environments, and photo opportunities, Guests will still get to enjoy Christmassy treats and sweets at the various confectionaries and eateries, and there will still be a whole host of character Meet and Greets as well as multiple places to meet Jolly Old Saint Nicholas himself. However, that’s not to say that each individual park doesn’t offer its own special flavor for the most wonderful time of the year.

Guests visiting Walt’s original Park will find more than a few festive features on display at both Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure. Along with several rides and attractions like It’s a Small World and The Haunted Mansion getting their halls decked out with lights, ribbons, and even a visit from Jack Skellington, they will also be able to attend the Christmas Fantasy Parade and watch as Sleeping Beauty Castle become a wonderland of lights and California Adventure becomes a Wonderful World of Color. For even more holiday magic, Guests will have to venture down south to Orlando as Walt Disney World pulls out all the stops.

Along with the previously mentioned Very Merry Christmas Party, Walt Disney World is home to four core theme parks that each have their own delightfully magical displays ready for the holidays. From the Magic Kingdom to Epcot, Thanksgiving through Christmas are some of the most cheerful times to visit the Parks and resorts. Chances are most Guests are going to immediately flock to the Magic Kingdom. That’s not necessarily a bad choice, but it’s not the only place to have a magical holiday with Mickey and friends. Guests might want to consider Epcot for its International Festival of Holidays and festive storytellers and layovers for rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Remix.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom also has a variety of wild and whimsical ways to celebrate the season as the Merry Menagerie rolls out a cast of gorgeously sculpted puppet characters and creatures. Of course, Disney’s Hollywood Studios puts the tinsel in Tinseltown every year as the streets of Hollywood and Sunset Boulevarde become a glow with gorgeous lights and decor. Even the Tower of Terror gets a shimmering makeover to get into the Christmas Spirit.

This is but a small sampling of the Christmas and Holiday festivities available across Disney property, and there will undoubtedly be even more magic to come before the year is out. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is only one event held during the season, and Guests shouldn’t be suffering from FOMO for missing only a small fraction of the magic available at the Parks. There’s still plenty of magic to go around.

Will You be spending Christmas at the Parks? Tell us in the comments below!