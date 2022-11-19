MagicBand+ Users Get Holiday Greetings from Fab 50 Characters

MagicBand+ is quickly becoming a must-have at the Disney Parks, as it allows for more convenience when entering the Parks or checking in at Lightning Lanes, and it also provides more entertainment by lighting up during certain nighttime events, like World of Color or a fireworks show.

Though there are several unique features about the MagicBand+, one other experience that stands out is the ability for MagicBand+ to interact with other select objects around the Parks, such as the Fab 50 character sculptures.

These sculptures, scattered throughout the four parks at Walt Disney World Resort, represent a variety of Disney characters that appear as part of Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. And the best part is that Guests with MagicBand+ can interact with them.

When Guests get near a Fab 50 sculpture, their MagicBand+ will light up. Guests can then wave at the character sculpture, which will activate a greeting from the character as well as enable the MagicBand+ to light up with Disney World’s 50th-anniversary colors.

Now, Guests will have the opportunity to hear a special holiday greeting from the Fab 50 sculptures.

@DisneyParks released a Tweet yesterday, discussing the reveal of these new limited-time offerings for MagicBand+ users at Disney World, just in time for the holiday season.

Holiday magic activate! 🤩 Disney Fab 50 character sculptures and MagicBand+ are getting a sprinkle of festive sounds and designs just in time for the holidays at @WaltDisneyWorld! ✨❄️ (Available for a limited-time.) #DisneyWorld50 pic.twitter.com/8tZuobIf99 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 18, 2022

Guests can expect to get warm, cheery holiday greetings from Fab 50 characters like Winnie the Pooh, Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, and Donald Duck, to name a few.

Although commenters on this Disney Parks Tweet seemed excited to try this out, several expressed frustration with the already-existing feature, asking how many takes this took to work, as their MagicBand+ took a few tries to interact with the Fab 50 characters correctly.

Hopefully, when Guests with MagicBand+ use this system going forward, it will continue to work correctly, as these interactions have the potential to make a good Park experience even more magical, especially for the holiday season.

Do you use MagicBand+? Have you been able to try this out with the sculptures at the Parks? Tell us about your experience!