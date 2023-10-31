Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World » Magic Kingdom Area Closes, Completely Unavailable to All Guests

Magic Kingdom Area Closes, Completely Unavailable to All Guests

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen Leave a comment
Cinderella Castle with an empty New Fantasyland in the background

Credit: Inside the Magic

It’s not uncommon for Walt Disney World guests to encounter closed-down attractions; in fact, many rides and experiences undertake routine maintenance year after year. However, sometimes, things happen without notice, and this is what happened recently at Magic Kingdom Park.

Cinderella walking toward Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom
Credit: Disney

Two years ago, Walt Disney World Resort, namely its flagship park, Magic Kingdom, celebrated its 50th anniversary. Marking five decades of magical moments in Orlando, Central Florida, “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” lasted for over a year and brought new experiences to guests.

Disney World now looks to the future. With a massive $60 billion pledged by CEO Bob Iger’s Walt Disney Company to fund the future of the Parks & Experiences branch of the House of Mouse, it’s never been more exciting to be a Disney Parks fan. There have been a number of changes over the last two years, including the arrival of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, as well as this year’s opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom.

External Shot of TRON attraction and signage at Disney World
Credit: Disney

Seemingly next on the list is Disney’s Animal Kingdom, with officials revealing an upcoming overhaul to the DinoLand, U.S.A. area, and a refresh of the Tree of Life theater’s It’s Tough to be a Bug! attraction; it will feature a new show themed to 2016’s Zootopia. The announcements were made at this year’s Destination D23 at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, but no word was shared on whether Disney would take a big swing and open a fifth gate or entirely new land.

It’s no secret that Disney Parks fans have been yearning for a fifth theme park to join Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Orlando-based resort. Disney World’s competitor, Universal Orlando Resort, will soon add its third gate, Universal’s Epic Universe, introducing multiple new lands to the Universal empire, including How to Train Your Dragon, Classic Monsters, and a new Wizarding World of Harry Potter expansion.

Universal Orlando Resort Annual Passholders (Guests) posing outside Universal Studios Florida
Credit: Universal

Disney World, however, is still working on its current biggest project — the redevelopment of World Celebration at EPCOT. As part of EPCOT’s new trio of neighborhoods, which also include World Nature and World Discovery, World Celebration features Spaceship Earth, the icon of the Disney park.

Guests, of course, know that the World Celebration area is currently amid a massive development and won’t be able to access the area, but there are those moments when attractions, rides, or experiences go dark unannounced.

As was the case recently when a fan-favorite Magic Kingdom attraction went down, with guests being evacuated from the area and the Reedy Creek Fire Department being called to the scene.

Crowds gathering around Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom at Disney World
Credit: Inside the Magic

Related: Guests Left Distraught as Upsetting Epidemic Sweeps Disney Rides

Disney World Closure

“At this time, the attraction is “Temporarily Closed.” The Reedy Creek Fire Department is present, but it is still unknown what the reason for this closure is,” writes Kenny the Pirate. “We hope this may be a speedy fix, and guests can enjoy “Enchanted Tales with Belle” later this evening.”

It is not immediately clear how long the attraction was down, but it is curious to hear that the Reedy Creek Fire Department was called, per these reports. Looking at today’s attraction listing, it can be seen that Enchanted Tales with Belle was open and accepting guests at the time of publication.

A girl meeting Belle at Enchanted Tales with Belle in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom
Credit: Disney

Related: Guest Left Wide-Eyed at Horrendously Dirty Encounter on Disney’s Newest Attraction

In Enchanted Tales with Belle, guests can partake in the magical love story of Beauty and the Beast, along with characters like Lumiere and the singing Wardrobe.

Evacuations aren’t uncommon at Disney Parks — or at any theme park — and over the years, guests have been evacuated from attractions like Splash Mountain and Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom, and even the “highest hill” on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Hollywood Studios.

Did you hear about this recent Disney World closure? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

in Walt Disney World

Tagged:DisneyDisney ParksWalt Disney World

Thomas Hitchen

When he’s not thinking about the Magic Kingdom, Thomas is usually reading a book, becoming desperately obsessed with fictional characters, or baking something delicious (his favorite is chocolate cake -- to bake and to eat). He's a dreamer and grew up on Mulan saving the world, Jim Hawkins soaring through the stars, and Padmé Amidala fighting a Nexu. At the Parks, he loves to ride Everest, stroll down Main Street with an overstuffed pin lanyard around his neck, and eat as many Mickey-shaped ice creams as possible. His favorite character is Han Solo (yes, he did shoot first), and his favorite TV show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer except when it's One Tree Hill. He loves sandy beach walks, forest hikes, and foodie days out in the Big City. Thomas lives in England, UK, with his fiancée, baby, and their dog, a Border Collie called Luna.

Be the first to comment!