Space Mountain Evacuated After Alleged Derailment

The beloved and iconic Space Mountain attraction reportedly had to be evacuated after an alleged malfunction took place.

Located in Tomorrowland, Space Mountain has been a staple of the Disneyland experience since it first opened on May 27, 1977. It has since become a beloved favorite among park-goers of all ages. The concept of Space Mountain revolves around the idea of a futuristic space voyage. As visitors approach the attraction, they are immediately drawn in by the distinctive white, futuristic dome that houses the ride. This unique architectural design gives the impression of a spaceport where intergalactic travel is about to begin.

Once inside, guests find themselves immersed in a space-themed environment that features futuristic lighting, sound effects, and a sense of anticipation. The queue area is designed to build excitement as riders await their turn to embark on this otherworldly adventure. The ride itself is a roller coaster like no other. Instead of racing through an outdoor track, Space Mountain takes place entirely indoors, adding an element of mystery and surprise. Riders board sleek, rocket-like vehicles and are secured in their seats as they prepare to launch into the unknown. The darkness of the indoor environment intensifies the thrill as riders can’t anticipate the twists, turns, and drops that lie ahead.

Throughout the ride, the darkness is punctuated by a mesmerizing array of stars, planets, and cosmic scenes, adding to the feeling of hurtling through space at warp speed. The ride’s soundtrack further enhances the experience, creating a dynamic and immersive soundscape that complements the visuals.

One of the unique aspects of Space Mountain is its ability to create the sensation of weightlessness and space travel, all within the confines of a roller coaster. Riders experience moments of weightlessness and sudden acceleration, making it feel as if they are indeed rocketing through the cosmos.

Though it’s one of the most iconic rides in both Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort, it still doesn’t go without malfunctions from time to time.

In a viral TikTok, a user claims that there was a derailment that led to them being evacuated. The video shows the coaster off a set of tracks and guests being taken off the ride with the lights on. While this may have seemed scary, Disney cast members do an excellent job of ensuring safety and that all guests are taken care of in the event of an evacuation.

Though, on the surface, this may look like a ride derailment, this actually is considered a “ride switchback,” as many commenters pointed out in the video, which is a totally normal and safe function of the attraction. Still, this has to be a moment that many Disneyland guests will not remember as they were able to walk off of Space Mountain with the lights on and see the coaster and many of its intricate systems as a result.

Have you ever been evacuated from a Disney ride like this? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!