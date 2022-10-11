Tomorrowland: What The Future Has to Offer

Each Disney Park is composed of a number of different areas, each with a different theme. For such a small piece of real estate, Tomorrowland offers a lot to see, do, and experience.

Existing in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Tomorrowland represents the sci-fi vision of the future once imagined by Walt Disney. While many hardcore fans might immediately run to Frontierland and Big Thunder Mountain, Fantasyland for its congregation of Disney royalty, or Adventureland for an expedition with Pirates and the Tiki Room birds, Tomorrowland easily has everything one could want from a Disney experience. Those who frequently visit this retro-futuristic haven know exactly what we’re talking about.

Consider for a moment everything a typical guest does during a day at any Disney Park, but namely the Magic Kingdom. They normally ride various rides and attractions ranging in thrills, grab a bite to eat, take in a show, and mix and mingle with a Character at their Meet-and-Greet location. All of those experiences and more can be enjoyed in Tomorrowland, and still have time left over to explore the rest of the Park’s other lands. Guests don’t have to spread themselves too thin. In fact, they can spend a generous portion of their day in Tomorrowland and still make the most of their visit.

Tomorrowland is home to three iconic Park rides, two of which are landmarks of the park’s founding. Space Mountain is one of the original opening attractions still in operation at Walt Disney World, and Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress is practically a functioning piece of Disney history that guests can see on a regular basis. For a more intimate look at the ins and outs of the Park, a trip on the Tomorrowland People-Mover offers exclusive views of Space Mountain, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, and the Astro Orbiter. All the attractions have a wide range of thrills, and with the new TRON coaster opening soon, Guests will have one of Disney’s largest selection of rides to experience in one area.

Of course, riding all those rides and enjoying all those attractions will certainly build up an appetite. Fortunately Tomorrowland offers a few different snack bars and quick-service options to satisfy a hungry Guest. Along with some out of this world ice cream, Tomorrowland is also home to Cosmic Ray’s where guests can grab a quick bite while being serenaded by Sonny Eclipse. A touch gimmicky to be sure, but that’s only part of the restaurant’s retro charm. It’s still a great way to get off your feet before heading to your next adventure.

Since no Disney Park visit would be complete without some character Meet-and-Greets, guests will be delighted to know that Tomorrowland is home to two of Disney’s biggest stars. While Buzz Lightyear can always be found charging his power-cells next to Space Ranger Spin, everyone’s favorite blue trouble maker, Stitch is typically seen in his own Meet-and-Greet area when he’s not breaking it down on the Tomorrowland stage. Both characters are Park staples, and are conveniently located only a short distance away from each other for those fans wanting to fill their autograph books.

Tomorrowland has all the bare necessities a fan could possibly ask for. And while it might be a stretch of the imagination to spend an entire visit in this futuristic landscape alone, it’s still a great place to avoid the parade crowds, get out of the rain, or simply get the core Disney experience in one area.

