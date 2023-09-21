As Disney Promises $60 Billion, Fans Blast Company for “Empty Promises”

Disney and Universal have been competing neck and neck for the title of number one theme park company for years, especially in the U.S., where both companies have parks in Orlando, Florida, and within an hour of each other in California.

As both theme parks shut down in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Universal Orlando seems to have made a better comeback than Walt Disney World, boasting higher attendance numbers each year than the Disney park down the street. As Disney continues to raise prices on everything from park tickets to food to souvenirs, many fans no longer think the House of Mouse is worth the price to visit.

Disney Versus Universal

Disneyland Magic Key holders have taken to social media to discuss canceling their passes and increased attraction downtime while guests to Walt Disney World have shared pictures and recounted less-than-magical experiences of broken and dirty rides. Earlier this year, CEO Bob Iger instigated over 7000 layoffs, and it seems as though the previously held Disney standard of upkeep and maintenance was let go along with the employees.

Genie+ was introduced to guests in 2021, and eventually introduced a steep learning curve of Virtual Queues, Lightning Lanes, and an additional cost to an expensive trip. Guests also still have to deal with park rules left over from the COVID era, including making park reservations and waiting until after 1 p.m. to park hop. Although those regulations will be rolled back in 2024, it’s yet another added annoyance for guests.

In comparison, Universal Studios Hollywood opened SUPER NINTENDO WORLD earlier this year and has seen an increased number of guests visiting the park. Universal Orlando promised the same Mario-inspired land would be coming to the Orlando park in 2025 when it opens its third main gate, Epic Universe.

Epic Universe will be the third Universal Orlando park, joining Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and the water park, Volcano Bay. Guests can expect areas and attractions inspired by franchises like How To Train Your Dragon, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the classic Universal Monsters, and, as mentioned above, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. As Epic Universe steadily progresses with construction and fans are buzzing with the excitement of the newest full park in Orlando since Volcano Bay in 2016, many Disney fans are wondering if the company will issue an actual response.

Disney’s Non-Committal Empty Promises

For years, both Disneyland and Disney World have operated within their existing properties and parks. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is the newest area to open within the U.S.-based parks, debuting at Disneyland Park in May of 2019 and Hollywood Studios in August of the same year. Prior to that, Animal Kingdom opened Pandora – The World of Avatar in 2017. However, the last Disney parks to be opened were Animal Kingdom in 1998 and Disney California Adventure in 2001, so it’s safe to say it’s been a while.

Disney has worked well with focusing on retheming already existing areas and attractions over the years to help the parks continue to feel fresh and modern. Splash Mountain was the most recent attraction to receive a closure and a theming update, and will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, inspired by The Princess and the Frog (2009), late next year. Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway replaced the Great Movie Ride at Hollywood Studios and was included in the reimagined Mickey’s ToonTown at Disneyland earlier this year.

The point is, Disney has been able to stay afloat and keep guests coming back by adding areas and attractions to the parks or by closing and retheming attractions and areas that already exist. Beyond that, the company has been strangely non-committal on its plans to expand their parks. Universal, meanwhile, not only has Epic Universe, but also plans to build a family-sized park in Texas and bring a year-round Halloween Horror Nights Experience to Las Vegas.

As The Walt Disney Company recently announced it was pledging $60 billion to expands its parks and experiences over the next 10 years, it left many fans wondering, “what exactly is it going to be spent on?” At the most recent Destination D23 event this month, lots of news was unveiled about plans for a new Tree of Life show, a Country Bear Jamboree update, and the highly-anticipated Figment meet and greet. However, more of the company’s “bigger” plans, like retheming DinoLand U.S.A. into an Encanto (2021) or Indiana Jones-inspired “Central Americas” area, where mentioned as “possibilities” rather than concrete plans.

In response, fans have taken to social media to demand actual plans and expected updates rather than “what ifs” and “maybes.” Especially as their initial EPCOT Overhaul plans have dwindled and taken almost four years to see completion. Disney parks fans are disappointed by the current stagnation of the parks, especially when Universal is clearly forging ahead without any problems.

While Disney’s $60 billion SEC filing will span about 10 years, it’s unclear exactly what will be done with that money when there hasn’t been a major concrete announcement in the last five or so years. Hopefully Iger and Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro have somethings up their sleeves that they just haven’t shared with us yet.

What do you think about Disney’s recent empty promises? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!