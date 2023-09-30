Guests Left Distraught as Upsetting Epidemic Sweeps Disney Rides

An irresponsible epidemic is sweeping Disney rides as theme park etiquette is thrown out the window.

Walt Disney World Resort, like all the other Disney theme parks worldwide (Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland), is beloved by many for its attractions, rides, experiences, and entertainment.

At Disney World, which is located in Orlando, Central Florida, the four theme parks that make up the resort — Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — consist of some of the most popular attractions in the world.

From classics like Space Mountain and Peter Pan’s Flight at Magic Kingdom to the thrilling Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Hollywood Studios and the real-life Kilimanjaro Safaris at Animal Kingdom, there is a wide variety of attractions and rides for guests to enjoy while on their Disney vacation.

Over at EPCOT, one of the latest coasters to open is Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. An indoor omnicoaster featuring some classic anthems has taken the theme park industry by storm, and its Guardians of the Galaxy and Marvel layover only makes this ride more exciting, especially for fans of the superhero squad and franchise.

This year, TRON Lightcycle / Run opened in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom, six years after it was first announced at the D23 Expo 2017 in Anaheim, Southern California. The fast-paced lightcycle ride is a replica of the attraction in Shanghai and sees guests race to the finish line in The Grid. TRON, while thrilling and unlike anything already in Magic Kingdom, has been the subject of backlash for its accessibility and inclusivity, leaving some guests unable to ride due to restrictions.

Despite their newness and popularity, guests still flock to the old faithful rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, and “it’s a small world” while on vacation at the Disney park. But unfortunately, an irresponsible epidemic on these types of rides seems to be sweeping the parks.

Irresponsible Epidemic Sweeps Disney Rides

Replying to a post on Reddit about guest etiquette at the TRON attraction after it went down, one user replied saying behavior on dark rides and other slower attractions is out of control. U/irlylovedogs11 commented, saying:

Also, people having full on convos about unimportant stuff on the dark rides. So much of the experience of a dark ride is the sound and music. I couldn’t understand what so many of the animatronics were saying. It was my boyfriends first time at Disney, he was so excited for Pirates. People talking in front of us about getting their DOGS HAIRCUT, loudly too. It made me so upset. Like you really can’t wait 5 minutes???

And it’s not discussions on Pirates of the Caribbean that are causing disruption on these rides. u/HeartMeansEverything wrote:

Okay I’m glad I’m not the only one who noticed a massive uptick in this behavior. People talked through Star Tours??? Like just full volume conversations. I don’t get it. I’ve never seen people talk on rides like I did this trip. It was insane.

Back in Magic Kingdom, the Haunted Mansion is another place guests can’t seem to enjoy the ride, as u/do-you-like-darkness says:

Oh that reminds me – I was there last week, and the group in the doom buggy directly behind mine was being noisy and obnoxious. Making bad jokes, laughing loudly. I was with my sister, and it was her first time at the park. After several rounds of raucous laughter, I’d had enough, and raised my voice to say “BE QUIET.” Surprisingly, it worked. They quieted down. Still talked a bit, but at a much softer volume.

Before the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, TRON Lightcycle / Run, and even Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, there was Avatar Flight of Passage at Animal Kingdom’s Pandora — World of Avatar. u/jinjin327 talks about a time their experience on the ride — which can sometimes have wait times into the triple digits — was ruined by another guest.

I was riding the Avatar ride and this old man next to me was spreading his arms all out during the entire ride blocking my view (and his wife’s) with the camera in one hand filming the whole time shouting “beautiful” every five seconds. It totally ruined my experience …

This is just a snapshot of the irresponsible behavior and lack of etiquette some guests show to others while riding attractions at Disney World.

And in a world where navigating, budgeting, and planning a Disney World vacation is increasingly more difficult, thanks to Disney Genie+, Lightning Lane, virtual queues, and park pass reservations, it’s not hard to see why these guests were frustrated with their ride experience being derailed.

Have you ever had something like this happen while riding a Disney World attraction? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!