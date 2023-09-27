“Disney Should Ban These People,” Guests Suffer Horrendous and Disgusting Behavior at Parks

“Can you imagine what they are like in private?” one Disney World guest asks; “Pathetic people,” another says; “Disney should ban these people,” someone states. While a Disney vacation can be one of the most magical trips a person can take, there is always the chance that the experience will be curtailed by the bad behavior of other guests. And this report details some truly shocking activities happening across The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Walt Disney World Resort is known for its themed attractions, magical character dining experiences, and plethora of exciting and heartwarming entertainment. It’s the reason why so many Disney fans flock back to the Central Florida resort year after year.

With four Disney park locations (Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom), two water parks (Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Blizzard Beach), and Disney Springs, Disney World is a multi-thousand-acre dreamscape.

Operational Changes at Walt Disney World

Since its reopening following the theme park industry-wide pandemic shutdowns in 2020, Disney World has adopted numerous new operational measures, including the equally polarizing Disney Genie+ and park pass reservation systems.

The former replaced the formerly free FastPass+ service at the Disney resort, with guests now needing to pay a variable amount per person per day to enjoy the Lightning Lane access. As for the latter, park passes mean guests must select their chosen destination and attend that location before park hopping hours begin at 2 p.m.

The park pass requirement will all change in early 2024 when guests on select ticket types will no longer need a theme park reservation to enter a Disney World park.

On the flip side, while Disney has introduced some divisive measures over the last couple of years, they have also debuted new, more widely favorable experiences. In 2022, EPCOT opened the new Guardians of the Galaxy — Cosmic Rewind roller coaster, and earlier this year, Magic Kingdom opened TRON Lightcycle / Run in Tomorrowland. Both utilize Disney’s virtual queue system.

The virtual queue system, along with the likes of Disney Genie+ and park pass reservations, are just some of the many elements a guest must consider before heading to the Disney World resort. The navigation, execution, and dedication it takes for guests to budget, book, and plan a trip varies for each individual.

Bad Behavior Strikes Disney

While many guests are simply looking for a good and enjoyable time at Disney World, others can ruin the experience for many by showcasing bad, often disgusting, behavior.

In a new post on Reddit, u/ExistingAvocado8425 calls out rude guests at Disney World, commenting on the “absolute disgusting behavior” demonstrated by people at the new TRON attraction in Magic Kingdom.

I have never witnessed the absolute disgusting behavior by grown adults tonight when Tron was closed. Yelling at the cast members, profane language with kids all around. And then when it reopened, more yelling because they weren’t let in because they didn’t have a virtual queue or lightning lane. Grown adults. Cmon.

The social media post gained steam over the last 72 hours, with many others sharing incidents of horrendous guest behavior by adults at Disney World. In reply to a response to the above post, which called these tyrannical guests “pathetic people,” u/darkmatternot said:

Honestly, Disney should ban these people. The minute you get nasty or curse at a [cast member], out you go. It would solve this problem immediately. Once people know they can’t get away with it, the behavior will be curtailed, and the rest of us won’t have to listen to these jerks!!!!

Disney World, like all the other Disney Parks across the world, such as Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disney Resort, has a comprehensive guide of property and park rules that all guests must abide by. Aggressive behavior towards cast members or other guests is definitely something that can get someone expelled from the resort.

The post, now with over 200 comments, details the many times guests have caused a scene, been confrontational, or displayed bad behavior at the parks. u/sparklefloss commented saying:

It’s definitely gotten worse. We witnessed straight up child abuse twice on our last trip. And super aggressive people in general. Really ruined it.

Unfortunately, there have been numerous other reports over the last few months of abusive behavior towards children at Disney World. And, actually, not just from inside the family. A recent report detailed how a grown adult threw his beer at a child while “Drinking Around the World” at EPCOT. The child was said to be holding a light-up wand that caused the adult guest to turn violent.

One other user told a story of the time a group of seven forty-something adults tried to instigate a fight with her after an altercation on Pirates of the Caribbean. u/Joescranium detailed an event that happened on the popular water ride, saying that the group of adults in front of them were assigned rows one and two of the boat but aimed to sit across rows one through three.

The cast member reiterated that they were to take rows one and two but were dealt with a serving of disrespect from the group. The user and her husband took row four and told the group that the cast member was just doing her job. An altercation aboard the boat ensued with a verbal back and forth. “When we exited the ride, another party member of theirs tried to instigate a fight with me, and I simply walked past and smiled,” the comment reads.

And it’s not just confrontational or aggressive behavior that these users shared, but tales of bad etiquette on dark rides, line-cutting, and more.

Have you ever witnessed bad behavior at Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!