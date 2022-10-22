Disney Resort Hits Staggering New Genie+ High, Family of Four Will Cost $120

The Walt Disney Company has certainly acted fast on the rollout of its variable pricing system for the Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane services. In fact, today at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Southern California, Disney has introduced a new high with the cost for a family of four now surpassing $100 dollars.

Ever since Disney Genie+ replaced the various “FastPass”-styles of systems across the United States theme parks, Disneyland Resort, and the Walt Disney World Resort, there have been fissures in the Disney Parks fandom. At the former Disney Genie+ opened at $20 per person per day while at the latter, the service started at a fixed price of $15. Genie+ offers Guests a chance to book return times for attractions throughout the day, and while at first marketed as a seemingly unlimited offering, Disney quickly changed the language of their Genie+ copy, suggesting a Guest can expect to ride approximately three rides per day using the Lightning Lane entrance.

It’s true the service works slightly differently on the different coasts. Disneyland Resort is tighter with a high volume of rides at least in Disneyland Park. Whereas at Walt Disney World, the sheer size and international demand of the Resort mean multiple Guests often lose out on their desired selections — or have to drastically alter their plans in order to make it to those later return times. That being said, and despite the divisive nature of the “FastPass” replacement, Disney has been vocal about the frequency in which Guests are buying and utilizing it.

So much so, that the House of Mouse has increased the price across the board.

Along with a flexible, or variable, admission ticket pricing system, Genie+ now also comes with a fluctuating price. And today, October 22, 2022, Disney Genie+ has risen to a new high of $30 per person per day. From Haunted Mansion to Space Mountain, a family of four visiting Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park and opts to buy Genie+ to experience popular rides will have to pay $120 — depending on age obviously.

As Disneyland Resort is more a local’s Park as opposed to attracting a wider Guest base like Disney World, it will be interesting to see if this staggering new high — which comes on top of a more expensive admission ticket — will be bought by Guests visiting the Resort this weekend.

The rise in prices comes as contention continues to rise surrounding the Disney Park’s Park Pass reservation system; a system that has come under increasing pressure from Magic Key holders, who are suing the company for misleading information. This movement in California has spurred reactions to Park Passes in both Florida and overseas in France at Disneyland Paris.

