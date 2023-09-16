Dress Code Debate Sparks Again? Guests Brazenly Wear Inappropriate Clothing at Magic Kingdom

Are you familiar with the Disney World dress code?

The Walt Disney World Resort is a place where families can go and enjoy all things Disney. From family-friendly entertainment and attractions, Disney World in Orlando, Central Florida, welcomes adults and children in their millions year after year. So, why can’t some guests get the memo that clothing shouldn’t be inappropriate or offensive?

Resort-wide, Disney World prides itself on being a place where all ages can enjoy the magic and fun of the House of Mouse’s many Intellectual Properties (IP). Whether it’s meeting Mickey Mouse himself at Town Square Theater in Magic Kingdom, attending Turtle Talk with Crush in EPCOT, or seeing Fantasmic! at the Hollywood Hills Amphitheater in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, everything at Disney Parks is catered towards everyone.

Of course, for some of the more thrilling attractions like the latest additions, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and TRON Lightcycle / Run, there are restrictions — such as height restrictions — in place for safety reasons, but all in all, Disney is for anybody that wishes to visit.

In terms of property rules, then, what does that look like? The official Walt Disney World website has an extensive list of rules put in place by the company to keep every guest safe while they visit the parks. In that list are rules of what clothing and attire is prohibited at the Disney World Resort.

Disney World dress code

“Proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times. Clothing that drags on the ground is prohibited in theme parks and water parks. Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search,” the website reads.

It goes on to say: “We reserve the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that we consider inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Visible tattoos that could be considered inappropriate, such as those containing objectionable language or designs, are not permitted. There are specific costume guidelines for special events such as Halloween parties, runDisney events, and while at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser; please refer to the additional policies applicable to those events.”

There have been a number of dress code debates over the years when it comes to certain attire worn while visiting the Disney Resort. There were multiple reports of guests attending the parks in revealing clothing, who then went on to score free Disney merch to cover up, thanks to Cast Members handing out vouchers to those “breaking” the rules.

Other related situations, including flashing other guests on the Disney Skyliner and going pantsless to Disney Springs, have also been reported. Earlier this year, a guest was pictured wearing a baseball cap that read “Show Me That Butthole,” which left others debating whether it was appropriate to wear at a Disney park.

While there is nothing stated about curse words on clothing, it can be concluded that curse words do not fit with a family-friendly Disney experience and, as such, can be considered “inappropriate,” per Disney’s own language.

Curse words in the Magic Kingdom?

On a recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, and while attending Magic Kingdom Park, Inside the Magic noticed not one but two instances of guests wearing clothing with curse words on. The first said “f******,” while the second had the word “s***” on it.

Now, not everyone is looking at everyone else’s clothing, but to have guests brazenly wearing attire with inappropriate language on it at a family-friendly theme park is a big no, and it is surprising that these guests were allowed into the park at all. It is likely the Cast Members, who are making sure everyone gets into the park safely and through the proper lanes, missed these items during the ticket scan.

It’s not always inappropriate clothing that can get a guest pulled up by a Cast Member; certain other apparel, like long clothing that drapes on the ground, is also prohibited. A recently captured video showed a guest attending the parks with a long dress, which a Cast Member customized so that it did not run along the ground. In this case, the guest was allowed to keep the clothing on because of the temporary fix and remained in the theme park.

Do you think the Disney World dress code debate will ever end? Do you think Disney should enforce stronger measures for those caught breaking park rules? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!