Appropriate for Disney? Fans Debate Lewd Shirt Worn by Guest

The Disney Dress Code once again sparks debate online after a guest attempted to wear a lewd, inappropriate shirt to Disneyland Resort.

The Disney Dress Code

Outfit ideas for Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort went viral last year after a TikTok trend encouraged guests to intentionally wear inappropriate clothing to get a free tee shirt. The Disney Parks reportedly changed their policies shortly after, disallowing Cast Members to give away clothing.

It’s essential to follow all Disney Park rules, including attire guidelines. The Walt Disney Company reserves the right to permanently deny any guest entry or even ban them from the theme parks.

“The parks are a casual, family-oriented environment,” Disneyland Resort writes. “We suggest you dress comfortably, wear good walking shoes and check the local weather report before you leave for the parks.”

“Attire that is not appropriate for the theme parks (and which may result in refusal of admittance or ejection) includes but is not limited to:”

Costumes may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older

Masks may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older (unless they are for medical purposes)

Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing or loose fitting clothing which may drag on the ground and create a potential trip hazard

Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

Clothing with multiple layers are subject to search upon entry

Visible tattoos that could be considered inappropriate, such as those containing objectionable language or designs

Bare feet

If you’re uncertain about bringing an item of clothing on your Disney Parks vacation, it’s best to play it safe and choose another option. You wouldn’t want to miss precious theme park time by returning to your Disney Resort hotel to change!

This Week’s Debate

Reddit user u/jeffm227 sparked debate among Disney Parks fans after asking if the custom shirt he wanted was appropriate for Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

“Will they let me wear a shirt that says ‘Dicks out for Disney’?” the guest wrote. “Obviously I would be wearing pants.”

No one supported the guest’s idea.

“If you have to ask it’s probably a no,” read the most popular comment from u/Foxy02016YT.

“It’s likely you’ll be asked to go back to your hotel and change,” u/imothro agreed.

“Please, god, oh my god, please, don’t do this, please,” said u/mysteryvampire.

“You know there’s a lot of children in the parks right?” u/JJ-Bittenbinder wrote.

One Disney Parks fan offered a family-friendly suggestion.

“May I suggest ‘ducks out for Disney’ with a picture of Donald?” u/Selkie_Queen replied.

