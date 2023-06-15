Disney World Guest Poses for Shockingly “Inappropriate,” Vulgar Photo With Animal Statue

Walt Disney World Resort installed 50 golden statues throughout Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom for the Disney Park’s 50th Anniversary in October 2021. Though the celebration officially ended in March, the cheerful Disney Character statues still adorn the Disney Parks and interact with MagicBand+.

Searching the Disney Parks for your favorite golden statue has become a scavenger hunt for many Guests. The Fab 50 sculptures depict everything from classic animated characters to Star Wars favorites, making them the perfect photo op for every family member.

Unfortunately, not all Disney Parks Guests are respectful of the installations. Guests are often spotted climbing onto art pieces and trampling flower beds for the perfect, crowd-free photo, disregarding Walt Disney World Resort rules.

Reddit user u/RocketMan927 recently spotted a Guest climbing onto and inappropriately posing with the golden Bambi and Thumper statues at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park.

“Went to AK yesterday, and as I was leaving, I noticed a kid getting his picture with the Bambi 50th statue,” the Guest began. “Sorry, with is the wrong word, because the kid had actually climbed on top like he was riding Bambi.”

“Why would anyone even begin to think that’s appropriate, let alone encourage it,” they wrote. “Genuinely hope that some nearby cameras caught it and appropriate actions were taken against the family.”

Though it’s unknown if Disney Cast Members caught the child inappropriately interacting with the Bambi statue, the incident left a mark on the Guest that witnessed it.

“It’s seriously scary,” the Guest added. “How do people see fences or other stuff clearly meant to show that you’re not supposed to enter that area and think it’s fine? My parents would have never allowed me to do something like that when I was a kid.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.