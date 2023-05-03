Is This Allowed? Guest Spotted In Nazi Garb at Disneyland

The Disney dress code often causes debate, especially after a viral TikTok encouraged intentionally wearing inappropriate clothing to the Disney Parks to receive a free tee shirt. The trend spread so far that Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort reportedly forbid Cast Members from handing out free clothing to dress-coded Guests.

Recently, there’s been a shift in the discussion about clothing at Disney. Rather than revealing clothing, Disney Park fans have become more frustrated with overtly political, homophobic, and sometimes offensive items worn by Guests.

This week, a Disneyland Resort Guest was shocked to see someone wearing a Skullhead shirt, referencing an English fascist punk band associated with Nazis.

“Saw a dude wearing a Skullhead shirt at Disneyland today,” Reddit user u/rowej182 reported. “Just thought the contrast was hilarious of this dude wearing that shirt, here of all places, all the while adjusting his kid’s Mickey ears.”

Many female Disney Parks fans have expressed frustration with Disney’s emphasis on policing revealing women’s clothing while allowing mostly male Guests to wear insensitive graphic tees. A photo of a man in a profane AR-15 shirt at Disney Springs went viral last year, with many arguing that even though the Guest wasn’t showing too much skin, he should have been forced to change.

More on the Disney Dress Code

We at Inside the Magic recommend light, comfortable clothing, supportive shoes, and lots of sunscreen at the Disney Parks! If you’re unsure about a particular item of clothing, reference the Disneyland or Walt Disney World dress code before leaving for your vacation:

Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Attire that is not appropriate for the parks—and which may result in refusal of admittance—includes but is not limited to: Costumes and costume masks, which may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older. Exceptions: Specific Halloween and Christmas events. See below. Some outfits inspired by Star Wars. Learn more

Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing

Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

Clothing that touches or drags on the ground

Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search upon entry

Objectionable tattoos

