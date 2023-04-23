Disneyland Allows Homophobic “Straight Pride” Shirt Into Park, Sparking Dress Code Debate

A years-long debate on the Disneyland Dress Code was revived on Saturday when a Disneyland Resort Guest shared a photo of a “Straight Pride” shirt worn in the Southern California Disney Park.

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort updated their policies in 2022 after a viral TikTok trend encouraged intentionally wearing inappropriate clothing to the Disney Parks to receive a free tee shirt. Disney Cast Members now rarely give free clothing items, instead forcing Guests back to their cars or Resort hotels to change.

Many took advantage of the trend to call the policing of low-cut tops and short shorts on women hypocritical when men’s clothing is rarely policed on such a level. Instead, Disney Parks fans overwhelmingly argued for a ban on political clothing like this “Straight Pride” shirt seen in Avengers Campus by @mattxiv:

dude

Though most users just mocked the shirt, some called on Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure to make changes. @tahoeadams wrote:

At f**king disneyland??!!! Thats sick. Hopefully a cast member escorted him out or at least asked him to change his shirt.

At fucking disneyland??!!! Thats sick. Hopefully a cast member escorted him out or at least asked him to change his shirt. — Amanda 🏳️‍🌈🐶🐱 (@tahoeadams) April 22, 2023

@theBrianaMills agreed, saying that she loves Disneyland Resort but feels its too full of Guests like this one:

Ha, that’s Avengers Campus. It’s fun! Disneyland is my favorite place ever, but there’s way too many conservatives there.

Ha, that’s Avengers Campus. It’s fun! Disneyland is my favorite place ever, but there’s way too many conservatives there. — Briana Mills, LMFT ♿️🏳️‍🌈 (@theBrianaMills) April 23, 2023

The man in the now-viral “Straight Pride” shirt has not come forward

More on the Disneyland Dress Code

The Disneyland Dress Code is intentionally left vague to allow situational interpretation – meaning that one Disney Cast Member could refuse to admit a Guest wearing a particular shirt while another might see no problem with it. It states:

Attire that is not appropriate for the theme parks (and which may result in refusal of admittance or ejection) includes but is not limited to:

Costumes may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older

Masks may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older (unless they are for medical purposes)

Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing or loose fitting clothing which may drag on the ground and create a potential trip hazard

Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

Clothing with multiple layers are subject to search upon entry

Visible tattoos that could be considered inappropriate, such as those containing objectionable language or designs

Bare feet

Should the Disneyland Dress Code be updated? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.