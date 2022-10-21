Fans Advocate Banning of Political Shirts at Disney World

The Disney Dress Code went viral in 2021 after TikTok user Amanda DiMeo uploaded a video to her over 800,000 followers explaining how to get “a free Disney shirt of your choice.” The video went viral, eventually getting picked up by FOX News. Many Guests followed suit, intentionally wearing inappropriate to try and receive a free shirt.

In May 2022, Disney appeared to change its policy. TikToker Nicole DeLosReyes wore a tie-front top to EPCOT and was told she’d have to buy a shirt or go to her hotel and change to enter the Parks. In July, TikToker @erinbill678 wore a halter top to Magic Kingdom and was told she’d need to buy a shirt to enter the Park.

Now, the Disney dress code is causing conversation for a different reason. In the past year, multiple photos have surfaced of Guests wearing tee shirts with offensive/vulgar political slogans, leading some to question the double standards of the Disney dress code. Many Disney Parks fans want Walt Disney World Resort to ban political clothing altogether. @DisneyHipsters tweeted:

Don’t wear political tee shirts to Disney World, from either side of the spectrum. You look like a fool…and clearly want to have conversations. — Disney Hipsters (@DisneyHipsters) October 15, 2022

@KellyHaynes95 agreed, arguing that politics needs to be kept from The Most Magical Place on Earth altogether:

Agreed, political stuff needs to stay out of the parks. My friend & I got off Buzz Lightyear & walked past a family cheering “let’s go Brandon” as if they were at a sports game. It took us a minute to realize they weren’t cheering on/encouraging a kid to get on a ride 🤦🏼‍♀️ gross — Kelly Haynes (@kellyhaynes95) October 16, 2022

Though most of the responses targeted conservative shirts, many fans felt clothing from both sides of the aisle should be banned:

IMO, doesn’t matter what the shirt looks like or says. if it’s political, you shouldn’t wear it in the parks. I have an elizabeth warren shirt that features beautiful art and i love it, but i wouldn’t wear it to the parks. That’s just inviting confrontation. — i would like to live in a normal country (@RamblingKite) October 15, 2022

@KestFatigue agreed, arguing that Walt Disney World Resort’s existing dress code could already be used to kick Guests wearing political clothing out of the Disney Parks:

“Ensuring that the parks are family-friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In that spirit, we ask you to use your discretion and common sense” People wearing political shirts lack discretion and common sense. — k is really tired (@KestFatigue) October 16, 2022

Despite recent controversy between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and The Walt Disney Company, the Disney Park does its best to keep politics away. Protestors bearing a “MAGA Mickey” sign and Nazi flags were escorted off Walt Disney World Resort property earlier this year. Time will tell if Disney decides to take it a step further and explicitly ban political clothing.

The Disney Dress Code

If you’re unsure if an item you want to wear to Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort violates Disney’s Dress Code, it’s best to be cautious and choose something else. From Disney:

Proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times. Clothing that drags on the ground is prohibited in theme parks and water parks. Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search. We reserve the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that we consider inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Visible tattoos that could be considered inappropriate, such as those containing objectionable language or designs, are not permitted. There are specific costume guidelines for special events such as Halloween parties, runDisney events and while at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser; please refer to the additional policies applicable to those events.

Costumes may not be worn in our theme parks, water parks or ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex by Guests ages 14 or older.

Masks may not be worn by any Guests ages 14 or older (unless required for medical purposes). When worn by younger Guests, masks may not cover the entire face and must provide unobstructed peripheral vision at all times with openings that allow the eyes to be fully seen.

Do you think political clothing should be allowed at Disney Springs, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios?