TikToker Aims To Resurface Disney Dress Code Trend

Last year, a controversial TikTok trend went viral regarding the dress code at Walt Disney World Resort. It started with a video by TikTok user Amanda DiMeo, who uploaded a video to her over 800,000 followers explaining how to get “a free Disney shirt of your choice.”

In the video, which got picked up by FOX News, DiMeo wore a cropped shirt that didn’t comply with Walt Disney World’s dress code and was given a voucher by Cast Members to get a free shirt at a Disney merchandise location. She says:

“Okay, guys, new Disney hack. If you’re wearing a shirt that shows a little underboob, they’ll write you a ticket when you first enter Magic Kingdom — I’m not sure about the other parks — but they’ll write you a ticket so you can get a free shirt at the nearest gift shop.”

In another incident late last year, TikTok user @jordyngraime wore an open back top to Walt Disney World. She showed a receipt for a shirt that the Disney Park allegedly gave her for free.

User @emilywillbeyourfriend commented on Graime’s video, saying:

As a former Cast Member: anything that can be untied will get you dress coded. Do with that info that you will…

Now, one TikTok user aims to revitalize the trend.

@user6353099 shared a video of herself posing in Minnie Mouse ears, a crop top, and joggers, with text that reads, “Hoping I get dress coded at Disney so I get a free shirt:”

One comment by MrBlank says “You have to pay for the shirts now,” which seems to be correct, though Disney hasn’t confirmed a policy change.

In a May TikTok video, Nicole DeLosReyes (@nicole.delosreyes) showed herself walking away from the EPCOT entrance wearing a white tie-front sleeveless top. She says, “Guys, it happened. I got dress coded at Disney, and I was told to leave or get a shirt, so now we’re getting a shirt.”

In the comments, DeLosReyes clarifies that she wasn’t looking for a freebie and wasn’t even offered one. She wrote, “at entry i got stopped and was told they don’t allow tie front tops…wack. so i had to either leave and change or buy merch.” DeLosReyes later confirmed that she went back to her hotel, changed, and had a great time at EPCOT.

Another TikTok from late May confirms the change. @erinbill678 wore a tie-neck top to Walt Disney World and was told she must change, but not offered any freebies.

The Cast Member reportedly told Erin that any top that can become untied isn’t allowed. Erin expressed confusion since ties are not explicitly mentioned in the Walt Disney World dress code, which reads:

Proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times. The parks are a casual, family-oriented environment. Ensuring that the parks are family-friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In that spirit, we ask you to use your discretion and common sense. Inappropriate Attire Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Attire that is not appropriate for the parks—and which may result in refusal of admittance—includes but is not limited to: Costumes and costume masks, which may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older. Exceptions: Specific Halloween and Christmas events. See below. Some outfits inspired by Star Wars.

Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing

Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

Clothing that touches or drags on the ground

Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search upon entry

Objectionable tattoos

Walt Disney World keeps their definition of “inappropriate” vague, so it’s up to the discretion of the Cast Members at Park entry to decide if clothing confirms to the dress code requirements.

It’s important to wear comfortable clothing when traveling to Walt Disney World. If you’re unsure if something is appropriate, it’s best to err on the side of caution and choose another option more in line with the dress code.