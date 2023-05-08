Everything You Need to Know About Disney’s Latest Announcement

Walt Disney World just made some MAJOR announcements regarding park experience. But how will they affect your next Disney vacation?

Today, Disney released a slew of announcements, updates, and changes to the Guest experience at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. These seemingly come to address many issues that Guests have about the complicated process of booking a Walt Disney World vacation, including park tickets, park reservations, dining reservations, hotel reservations, Genie+, Lightning Lane… all the pre-planning is enough to make your head spin.

Several of these adjustments should provide a HUGE remedy to a lot of these issues, but Guests should know when they go into effect and what they’ll change on their next trip. A large majority of these changes will go into effect on May 31, making them available for 2024 bookings. Let’s break it down.

Theme Park Reservations Are Over

Perhaps the most exciting and highly anticipated of the announcements, we’re about to see the end of the much-maligned theme park reservation system. Starting with park visits on January 9, theme park reservations will no longer be required for date-based tickets. This is the standard ticket option for most Guests, meaning it’s probably the kind you have. All visits prior to this will still require a reservation, but Guests purchasing for January 9 and beyond will simply be able to purchase their tickets and be good to go! Reservations may still be required for other ticket types. You can check which admission types require park reservations by visiting DisneyWorld.com/ThemeParkReservations before you purchase.

‘Good-To-Go’ Days for APs and CMs

So what about those other ticket types? While they still may require park reservations on certain days, Disney is rolling out ‘Good-To-Go’ days that apply to both Annual Passes and Cast Member tickets, meaning that Cast Members and Annual Passholders will be able to visit on select dates without a reservation. These will be released on an ongoing basis, meaning they’re probably subject to anticipated crowd sizes.

This will be in addition to the recent update which offers Passholders the opportunity to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing a park reservation, except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom Park. Passholders should keep an eye on their calendars to ensure if they need a reservation or not.

The Disney Dining Plan is BACK

Another highly anticipated and exciting announcement, the Disney Dining Plan will become available for bookings starting January 9, 2024 (meaning they can be booked as early as May 31). This prepaid plan (which disappeared after the pandemic) allows Guests to pay for their dining in advance and redeem credits at restaurants and snack stands. As part of a Walt Disney World vacation package, you will be able to select the Quick Service Dining Plan or the Disney Dining Plan. The Deluxe Plan will not be offered at this time. If you already have an existing 2024 itinerary, you’ll be able to add the Disney Dining Plan starting May 31.

Early Entry & Extended Evening Hours

The Early Entry and Extended Evening Hours system is already in place and has been extended through 2024. This means that Guests staying at Disney Resort hotels will be able to enter all four parks early every day. For those staying at Disney Deluxe Resorts and Deluxe Villas, you will also have access to Extended Evening Hours on select dates at select parks through 2024. They will require valid theme park admission and Resort ID.

Changes Could Come to Genie+

Perhaps the most mysterious of announcements, Disney is reportedly looking to make some adjustments to the controversial Genie+ and Lightning Lane systems. In their release, Disney said:

We have heard from guests that they would like ways to plan with Disney Genie+ service and individual Lightning Lane selections before the day of their park visit, and we want you to know we are working on ways guests may do this for visits in 2024. Our goal is to give you the opportunity to spend less time planning in the park and more time enjoying your visit with friends and family. While we are not yet able to share specific details, we look forward to sharing more information at a later date.

If you’re planning to travel to Disney in 2024, keep an eye out for announcements regarding changes to this system!