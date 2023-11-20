Controversial Pirates of the Caribbean Malfunction Sets Off “Rave” at Disney

Disneyland Resort has a plethora of attractions that guests can enjoy. If you are a fan of the Cars franchise, you probably are rope-dropping Disney California Adventure and running to Radiator Springs Racers. Perhaps you are a Nightmare Before Christmas supporter, and during the Halloween and Christmas season, you find yourself standing in line at Haunted Mansion Holiday over and over again.

At Disneyland, there truly is an attraction for everyone, however, there are instances where things can certainly go wrong.

Disneyland, often referred to as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” offers a magical and enchanting experience for visitors of all ages. As you step through the iconic entrance, Main Street, U.S.A., welcomes you with its charming architecture and vibrant atmosphere. One of the main attractions is Sleeping Beauty Castle, a symbol of Disneyland’s fantasy realm. Guests can explore various themed lands, each with its unique attractions, dining, and entertainment.

Fantasyland is a favorite for those seeking classic Disney fairy tales, featuring rides like Peter Pan’s Flight, where guests soar above London with Peter Pan. Adventureland offers a taste of exotic locations with attractions such as the iconic Jungle Cruise. Tomorrowland, on the other hand, provides a glimpse into the future with rides like Space Mountain. Disneyland is also home to the beloved characters who roam the park, offering meet-and-greet opportunities for memorable interactions.

The park’s entertainment options extend beyond rides. Disneyland hosts captivating parades, spectacular fireworks shows, and live performances. Dining experiences range from quick-service options to fine dining, catering to various tastes. Additionally, the park hosts seasonal events, ensuring that every visit provides a fresh and exciting experience. With its timeless charm and innovative attractions, Disneyland remains a top destination for families, Disney enthusiasts, and anyone seeking a magical adventure.

Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean is a classic and iconic attraction that takes guests on a swashbuckling adventure through a world of pirates, treasures, and high-seas excitement. The ride was one of the last attractions personally supervised by Walt Disney himself and opened its doors on March 18, 1967, in New Orleans Square.

As visitors board their boat, they embark on a journey through a mystical and immersive environment, passing through eerie caves, dimly lit grottoes, and bustling Caribbean ports. The attraction features life-sized audio-animatronic pirates engaging in various activities, from singing sea shanties to chasing treasure and engaging in humorous escapades.

One of the most iconic scenes is the burning town, where pirates pillage and plunder amid flames. The ride also showcases memorable characters such as Captain Jack Sparrow, a character inspired by the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, based on Johnny Depp’s depiction of the rum-loving pirate. Over the years, the attraction has undergone some updates, incorporating elements from the popular film franchise.

Pirates of the Caribbean captivates visitors with its intricate storytelling, attention to detail, and a memorable musical score composed by George Bruns. The ride has become a must-see for Disneyland guests, capturing the spirit of adventure and imagination that defines Disney’s theme park experience.

Pirates of the Caribbean is a special attraction because not only is it one that Walt Disney himself was able to bring to life before his passing, but also, it is one of the few attractions left at Disney that was created without IP. Nowadays, any new attraction at Disney is based off a movie, for example, today, World of Frozen opened in Hong Kong Disneyland, a landbased off of the highly popular Frozen franchise, and one that is being replicated at other parks, such as Tokyo Disney Resort and Disneyland Paris.

Disney uses their popular films as a catalyst for their theme park ideas, and by creating lands and bringing their most popular films to life, more and more fans travel to step into their favorite movies. Pirates of the Caribbean may have a highly popular film franchise now after the 2003 release of Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), but when the ride first opened, there was no Jack Sparrow character at all.

Johnny Depp has stirred up drama regarding the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.

Known for his chameleon-like ability to inhabit diverse characters, Depp has starred in numerous films, including Edward Scissorhands (1990), Ed Wood (1994), Donnie Brasco (1997), Sleepy Hollow (1999), and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005). He has collaborated frequently with director Tim Burton and has also worked with other acclaimed directors such as Jim Jarmusch, Terry Gilliam, and Gore Verbinski.

Despite his success, Depp has faced personal and legal challenges, including a highly publicized legal battle with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. This legal dispute and other personal issues have impacted his public image in recent years. During this battle, Disney made the decision to cut Depp from the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise.

While Depp has remained quite loyal to Disney for years, starring as the face of the franchise and garnering millions of fans, the company kicked him out before a verdict was achieved. In the end, we know Depp was not guilty, so Disney seemingly put him on the plank far too early. Thousands have spoken out about Disney’s decision, stating that they will boycott all future films, with hundreds of thousands of guests signing a petition to return Depp to Sparrow.

Many have wondered what this will mean for the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, as it heavily stars a character that Disney has now scrubbed. For now, Sparrow is heavily available in the parks, not only in the attraction, but as a meet and greet character who is meant to look like Depp’s Jack Sparrow.

Recently, something did go wrong on the attraction, however.

Mousekegamer (@Mousekegamer) shared their ride experience which entirely changed the ride style.

Had a strange lighting glitch on Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean last night. Getting ready for a cave rave?

The lighting changes do look somewhat like a party, which is not the typical storyline for this attraction. Luckily, this malfunction seems to not be a permanent issue for the attraction, however, considering the ride recently closed down for a lengthy refurbishment, malfunctions such as this do not typically occur directly after, which may hint another closure is on the way.

Do you think that Pirates of the Caribbean needs a larger overhaul?

