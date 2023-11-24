‘Deadpool 3’ Star Breaks Silence on Surprise Cameos, “Loves” Taylor Swift Rumors

The infamous Merc with a Mouth is gearing up for his long-awaited return in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3, which, after being subject to a bit of reshuffling, now has an official 2024 release date. Ryan Reynolds’ titular anti-hero aside, a different kind of “anti-hero” is at the forefront of much online speculation, with many offering evidence for why they believe none other than Taylor Swift will have a cameo in the upcoming threequel.

It’s been a big year for two very different fandoms: MCU followers and the aptly named “Swifties.” Both have flocked to cinemas to catch movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), and, of course, the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (2023) concert film.

Although some Marvel fans might’ve rolled their eyes at the cries of Swifties singing along to “Shake It Off” while trying to watch The Marvels (2023) in the theater next door, it seems like both groups could be pleased by the next buzz-worthy MCU release if the rumors are true; the rumors being, of course, Taylor Swift’s alleged cameo in Deadpool 3.

While nothing has been confirmed by Swift or the Marvel/Sony camp just yet, many online sleuths have speculated that the Grammy Award-winning recording artist will appear in the film in some capacity, given that she’s been spotted out and about with its director, Shawn Levy, as well as Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, and Wolverine actor/Deadpool 3 co-star, Hugh Jackman. The all-star group attended an NFL game together back in October and were seen arriving at the same get-together in New York City shortly after.

It’s no secret that Lively and Swift have shared a close relationship for quite some time now, with the Gossip Girl alum directing the music video for Swift’s track “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” back in 2021. Levy has also been more than open about supporting Swift in the past, likening her vision of becoming a filmmaker to Steven Spielberg’s by telling Entertainment Weekly the singer is a “generational voice and creative force” and “has the makings of a hell of a director.”

Many have speculated that Swift will make her MCU debut as the Mutant Dazzler in Deadpool 3, joining the ranks of other A-listers who have joined the franchise, including her former flame, Harry Styles. Interestingly enough, the pop music icon has been tied by fans to the role of Dazzler ever since the run-up to X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), which was released back in the days when 20th Century Fox still held the X-Men’s movie rights.

To further add fuel to the fire, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is supposedly a massive fan of Dazzler, meaning he’s probably eager to introduce his favorite character to the MCU. And there’s no denying that casting Swift would undoubtedly draw in moviegoers by the millions to see Deadpool 3 in theaters — something Disney and Marvel sorely need following a string of box office flops.

Still, Ryan Reynolds himself seems skeptical of the whole thing, recently telling the Vancouver Sun that fans will need to wait and see if Swift has a cameo in the upcoming MCU entry, echoing the same sentiments as Shawn Levy, who admitted Swifties “sure are loud,” but ultimately offered “no comment.”

While addressing fervent rumors claiming that Swift is playing Dazzler, Reynolds confirmed that he’s well aware of the internet chatter and “loves” all the gossip, deflecting by saying that it’s “a sign of how eager people are” to see Deadpool 3:

Yeah, I’ve heard that one. I love it (the gossip). I think it is a sign of how eager people are to get a peek behind the curtain in this world. Every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed on July 26.

Of course, Marvel is notorious for its secrecy, so it’s no wonder that both Levy and Reynolds are playing coy about Swift’s rumored casting in the upcoming Deadpool threequel. However, given her white-hot popularity at the moment, it wouldn’t be completely surprising if Swift is absent from the film come July 2024, with her jam-packed Eras Tour schedule potentially conflicting with shooting.

Ultimately, though, it feels quite possible that the “All Too Well” singer could drop in for a quick Dazzler cameo in the post-credits, setting up her extended role in the franchise as more and more Mutants make their way to the MCU. Considering just how long Swift has been attached to the character, it seems like a given at this point, though it sounds like Levy, Reynolds, and Co. are keeping it top-secret until Deadpool 3 hits theaters next year.

As reiterated by Ryan Reynolds, only time will tell. For now, fans can look forward to seeing Deadpool 3 when it premieres on July 26, 2024.

