Taylor Swift Demands Theaters Release Price-Gouging ‘Eras’ Movie Early

What Taylor Swift wants, Taylor Swift gets, and currently, she wants theaters to release her new concert film early, no matter what.

Because she’s currently the biggest pop star in the world (arguably only rivaled by Beyonce or possibly Lady Gaga), it seems that the “Anti-Hero” song is getting what she wants and that the theatrical release of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has been suddenly moved up a day to October 13, which is to say tomorrow.

While the change of a single day for the release might not seem like that big of a deal, it really is. Theatrical release schedules are generally worked out months (if not years) in advance, so abruptly demanding that AMC, Cinemark, Regal, and Cineplex theater chains change their plans and bump other movies is pretty shocking, even for Swift.

The pop star announced the change via Twitter, saying, “🩵 PREMIERE DAY 🩵 Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW.

🩵 PREMIERE DAY 🩵 Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW. We’re also adding… pic.twitter.com/IUp17aGVvn — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 11, 2023

The caption to Swift’s post continued, “We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10am tomorrow morning. And it’ll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world. I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together. 🫶 Getting in the car now…”

There are several things to note here, not least of which is that it appears Taylor Swift chose to demand the last-minute date change of The Eras Tour to October 13 in reference to her well-known lucky number. That’s a whole lot of scrambling for major theater chains across North America for superstition.

Another is that Taylor Swift has already made a number of unprecedented demands for The Eras Tour, including that AMC both distribute and exhibit the movie a minimum of four times a day in theaters while also allowing the film to be shown by rival chains like Regal. To be clear, these are not concessions that major distributors make for anyone else but her.

Yet another is that the pop star demanded that regular tickets for The Eras Tour concert film be priced at $19.89, a cheeky reference to her upcoming re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor’s Version). That sounds all (t00) well and good, until it is noted that AMC typically charges an average of $14.89 for an adult ticket, meaning Taylor Swift is demanding her fans pay a more than 30% markup price to see her movie, basically to honor an album they will likely be buying for the second time.

However, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has already sold over $100 million in advance tickets, making it the most profitable concert movie of all time before it has even been shown in theaters. Basically, Miss Americana can demand what she wants at this point.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was directed by Sam Wrench (who has also helmed concert films for Lizzo and Billie Eilish) and was filmed over three performances in Inglewood in Los Angeles County. The movie had its premiere at The Grove in Los Angeles and is potentially already expected to outstrip even massive box office earners like Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Considering Taylor Swift just got herself an extra day of sales, it seems pretty likely that it will.

Will Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour be the biggest movie of the year? Who else was at the Los Angeles premiere? What’s up with Travis Kelcie?

Give us some thoughts in the comments below!