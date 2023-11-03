Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, Wolverine to Lead Upcoming ‘Avengers’ Movie

A new rumor suggests that two fan-favorite legacy characters from Sony Pictures’ corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) could be leading an army against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) in an upcoming Avengers team-up flick, which, if true, could change the fate of the Multiverse forever.

There’s been plenty of buzz surrounding Marvel Studios lately, with a damning exposé published by Variety currently taking the internet by storm, detailing the explosive behind-the-scenes drama taking place at the Disney-owned entertainment giant.

From the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike bringing productions such as Daredevil: Born Again to a screeching halt, to overworked VFX artists turning out less-than-impressive work for MCU Phase Five releases like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), to poorly-rated Disney+ entries, including She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Secret Invasion, it seems increasingly as though the superhero studio is spiraling headfirst toward disaster.

And if there’s one thing Marvel has learned in recent years, for better or worse, it’s that a little bit of nostalgia bait goes a long way, especially when reviving legacy characters for new MCU installments.

Take the Tom Holland-fronted Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), for example, which many consider the one positive thing to come out of Phase Four. Along with bringing back Holland’s iteration of the web-slinging hero, director Jon Watts also brought Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parkers into the mix, making for a sentimental trip down memory lane for those who grew up watching Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man.

Behind the camera, Marvel execs also seem to be taking note of audiences’ aptitude for familiarity and callbacks to the early days of Sony’s Spider-Man universe, tapping Spider-Man (2002) director Sam Raimi to helm Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). Longtime Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman is also set to make a comeback in Deadpool 3, which is expected to reboot the MCU’s X-Men franchise.

While many would agree that there’s nothing wrong with a bit of fan service here and there, like bringing back Andrew Garfield — especially given the virtually nonexistent boundaries of the Multiverse these days — it’s important to remember that nostalgia can go the wrong way, too.

Allegedly, there have been talks of Marvel resurrecting Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark for future projects, which has already been met with scathing criticism considering his near-perfect full-circle ending in Avengers: Endgame (2019). While this rumor hasn’t been confirmed by any stretch, it doesn’t seem completely unlikely amid news that the studio is “desperate” to revive interest in the MCU.

So, with Marvel Studios in full crisis mode and the future of the Multiverse Saga appearing grim, what hope do fans have for the remainder of Phase Five and Phase Six? Well, if an exciting new rumor turns out to be true, a lot, actually.

Trusted entertainment industry scoopers @CanWeGetSomeToast and @MyTimeToShineH recently took to X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) to address internet speculation about the two surprising leads of Avengers: Secret Wars (2027), which follow on the tail of Kang Dynasty. And odds are, they’re not who you’d expect.

According to the sources, there’s a chance Marvel is planning to spotlight Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman’s Logan/Wolverine in Secret Wars despite their onscreen deaths, with the two beloved heroes supposedly leading the TVA’s Multiversal Army against who we can only presume is Kang:

In ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’ Tobey Maguire’s Spidey and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will be the two leads of the TVA’s multiversal army. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is the chosen one of the MCU.

In ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’ Tobey Maguire’s Spidey and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will be the two leads of the TVA’s multiversal army. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is the chosen one of the MCU. https://t.co/shB4iIvfBZ pic.twitter.com/LlXloQIGPB — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) November 2, 2023

It’s unclear what exactly the sources mean when they describe Holland’s Peter Parker as the “chosen one” of the MCU, but based on the language, it sounds like Earth-199999’s wall-crawler could replace Iron Man and Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), taking more of a prominent role in the interconnected universe and perhaps, even leading the Avengers to victory.

This is big news for Holland, who has had somewhat of a conservative role until recently due to his Spider-Man trilogy and the character’s film rights being tied to Sony. But given Holland’s popularity within the fandom, on top of the fact that Marvel seems to be integrating more and more heroes (and villains) from Sony’s Spider-Man universe into the MCU, including Venom/Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Adrian Toomes/Vulture (Michael Keaton), it’s not exactly surprising that he might have a more substantial part to play in the Multiverse Saga moving forward.

As for Jackman, we’ve known for some time now that the actor would reprise his iconic X-Men role in Deadpool 3, though it is interesting to hear that Marvel has much bigger plans for his take on Wolverine going forward. Meanwhile, Maguire, who triumphantly returned as Spidey in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has been a longtime fan-favorite, with many petitioning to see him back in action in the MCU.

With Kevin Feige reportedly planning an MCU reboot with Avengers: Secret Wars, there are certainly some high expectations for the upcoming crossover event to live up to, but it is a promising start to hear that the film might be closer to the 2015 comic book run than its predecessor. And there’s no denying that if Disney and Marvel are doing a 180 on the existing MCU, a Multiverse is the perfect excuse to do so.

As of now, any story specifics surrounding Secret Wars remain unknown, and these casting rumors are pure speculation. However, Maguire, Holland, and Jackman taking center stage in the upcoming film does line up with the Multiverse’s overarching theme of bringing big stars back and signals the studio’s potential pivot away from Jonathan Majors‘ Kang as the MCU’s next Thanos-level threat in light of his extensive legal troubles. Unsatisfying as it might be, only time will tell.

Do you think Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man are good choices to lead the TVA’s Multiversal Army in Secret Wars? Let us know in the comments below!