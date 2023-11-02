Desperate Marvel Looks To Bow to Fan Demands With Latest Reboot Rumors

In the ever-evolving world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the recent revelations surrounding the potential return of the original Avengers have sparked a whirlwind of excitement, speculation, and renewed hope among fans and industry insiders alike. With Kevin Feige at the helm, Marvel Studios has been no stranger to taking daring steps on and off the screen in order to keep their Hulk-sized piece of the pie. However, in the wake of multiple middling and sometimes disappointing projects, the path forward seems to be at its most perilous for the media juggernaut that is Marvel.

Suffering from Success–umania

Once hailed as the king of the box office, it’s no new news to fans and critics alike that the shine of Marvel Studio’s iron armor has begun to dull. 2019’s Avengers: Endgame set the high point at $2.7 billion, which hasn’t been touched since, with the exception of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home hitting a respectable $1.9 billion. While these numbers would be record-setting for any media company let alone film studio, the ever-increasing success of Marvel and its Avengers has led to a sky-high measure of success that has now handcuffed the studio to a certain model of “more is more”. Even movies like Black Widow (2021) that “only” made $379 million or less at the box office are considered disappointing in the grand scheme of Marvel. The problem with being known for grand slams is that even a home run is considered a failure.

Checks with lots of super-zeros

Budgets have sky-rocketed over the past years as more and more VFX and rescheduling have become normal behind the scenes of the MCU. The Disney+ streaming series She-Hulk reportedly cost $225 million and Marvel’s newest release The Marvels doubled from $130 million to $250. What these projects have in common is an abundance of VFX, which is both costly and straining on an overworked and underpaid crew. Marvel is also not afraid to move their projects around in order to make time to fix or completely reshoot certain plot points or episodes in an attempt to deliver a quality product that meets the standards of the “Marvel/Disney” brand. The cost of that, however, is an ever-increasing budget for projects that no longer leave the same emotional investment in its viewers that it did in a pre-COVID world.

The recent acknowledgment by former Disney CEO Bob Iger about the pitfalls of an excessive Marvel TV presence that “diluted focus and attention” is an important starting point. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe expanded to include numerous television series on various platforms, concerns have arisen about the oversaturation of content, impacting the overall quality and cohesiveness of the MCU. These concerns have set the stage for an intriguing turn of events.

Marvel Cries: Avengers, Assemble! (Please)

One of the more intriguing reports, coming from Variety, was surrounding the notion that Marvel is seriously considering the revival of the original Avengers for an epic ensemble movie. This would mean the return of beloved characters like Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, both of whom met their dramatic and heartfelt ends in Avengers: Endgame. While some argue that these character resurrections could undo the severity of death in the MCU, comic book history is rife with such narrative twists and has been for decades.

Of course, the studio’s commitment to this idea is still tentative, given the potentially exorbitant cost of securing these A-list actors. Robert Downey Jr. has spoken about his joy of acting outside of Marvel since leaving and could fetch a very handsome fee to return considering he was paid $75 million for his role in Endgame. This revival, if it materializes, could be a double-edged sword, satisfying fan desires while adding another weighty bill to Marvel’s ever-increasing budget.

It also seems to prove that Marvel is finally, finally listening to fans who have been calling for a reboot of the MCU. With a series of disjointed and disappointing projects recently released, like The Eternals (2021), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), audiences have been wondering what exactly Marvel has planned for the next several phases. In comparison to the “Infinity Saga” phases of the MCU, which included the original lineup of Avengers films, the “Multiverse Saga” seems untethered and exhausting, with each project just serving as a cameo fest.

If Marvel does go ahead and listen to fan demands to reboot the Avengers with the original cast, it could serve as a much-needed and major turning point for the studio, giving them an easy success and a new starting point to form the next few phases around. As it stands, the only thing Marvel seems to really be excelling at these days is giving their fans superhero fatigue and all but stepping aside to let the new DCU, led by former Marvel favorite James Gunn, take the helm in the fight for the universe.

Do you want Marvel to reboot the MCU? Do you think they should do it by bringing back the original Avengers cast, or start anew? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!