Marvel Desperate To Save Brie Larson, Brings in New Team

Marvel Studios really, really needs the new Brie Larson film The Marvels to succeed, and to make sure of it, it seems a new superhero team is being brought in as insurance.

The Marvels has been fraught since even before it was in production, with the Nia DaCosta film being swamped by negative reception even when it was billed as Captain Marvel 2. Ever since Brie Larson was introduced as Carol Danvers in the first Captain Marvel (2019) movie, she has been a controversial figure among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans for her outspoken feminism and the perception that she was being positioned to replace Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) as the center of the franchise.

‘The Marvels’ Production Woes

Reports that the Brie Larson movie was rescheduled to prioritize Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania did not help anything, especially after it was also leaked that the movie had to undergo four weeks of reshoots in order to make the story make sense.

Fans have also been worried that Nia DaCosta apparently left the film months before production was complete, raising even more questions of how under control one of Marvel’s major 2024 films actually is.

Now, the most recent trailer for The Marvels seems to be strongly hinting that the movie will bring in one of the most famous groups in comic book history to fight alongside Brie Larson.

Will the X-Men Appear in ‘The Marvels’?

Marvel is doing everything it can to drum up enthusiasm for the Brie Larson movie, and a new spot for The Marvels is hinting that the X-Men may finally make their MCU debut.

While the advertising for the film so far has focused on the hook that Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) find themselves involuntarily switching powers, this new trailer seems to be connecting to the increasingly prominent Multiverse concept.

Specifically, we heard a voiceover of Monica Rambeau stating, “There’s a different reality bleeding into ours,” followed by Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) ominously saying, “They’re here.” At the moment Fury says that, the words “COMES NEXT” appear onscreen and fade.

However, very noticeably, as the text disappears, the letter “X” stays on screen for a moment longer. As we all know, when it comes to Marvel, X means one thing: mutants.

Kamala Khan, Deadpool, and the X-Men

While this might just be a fakeout from Marvel (though instigating fan anger would be a bad idea for the studio right now), there is good reason to think that the X-Men might actually show up alongside Brie Larson.

For one thing, it was revealed in the season finale of Ms Marvel that its lead character was a mutant. As later confirmed by Iman Vellani, this makes her the first of her kind on the MCU. It has also been confirmed that Deadpool 3 will feature mutants in some capacity, with Hugh Jackman reprising the role of Wolverine to the joy of many fans.

And finally, Marvel Studios has to introduce the X-Men sometime, so why not now? After all, if they might bring Thanos back, it could be time for him to face off against Professor X and all the rest.

Do you think that the X-Men will show up in The Marvels?