‘Spider-Man’ Actor Shoots Down ‘X-Men’ Crossover Rumors

An iconic Spider-Man actor is dismissing rumors that his version of Peter Parker may soon crossover with the most famous X-Men member of them all: Wolverine.

Currently, there is actually an absurd number of performers portraying Spider-Man, including Tom Holland (who plays him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Tobey Maguire (who reprised his Sam Raimi variant in the MCU), Andrew Garfield (most recently appearing as a weepy Peter Parker in Across the Spider-Verse), and Shameik Moore, who plays the Miles Morales version in the Spider-Verse movies.

So Many Spider-People

That’s not even counting the various incarnations like Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara, Hailee Steinfeld’s Spider-Gwen, Daniel Kaluuya’s Spider-Punk, and, of course, John Mulaney as the Spectacular Spider-Ham.

Given the many different Multiverses that are increasingly revealing themselves to have no shortage of people bitten by radioactive spiders (or, in the case of Spider-Ham, a normal spider bitten by a radioactive pig), there is no shortage of heroes.

Among all these superheroic spider people, voice actor Yuri Lowenthal has emerged as a fan-favorite for his portrayal of Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man video games from Insomniac.

Insomniac Games has been looking to expand the universe of its widely acclaimed games, first with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which introduces beloved characters like Kraven the Hunter and Venom, and soon, with a game featuring the X-Men‘s Wolverine, AKA Logan, AKA James Howlett.

Spider-Man and Wolverine

While there is little known of the upcoming Wolverine game from Insomniac, the company has announced that it will take place in the same continuity as the Spider-Man games. Naturally, this has fueled fan speculation that Peter Parker and/or Miles Morales may show up in the Wolverine game, either in cameos or as NPCs.

However, when asked about it by Youtube’s The Movie Dweeb, Yuri Lowenthal revealed that while he would be interested in the characters interacting, he thinks that Spider-Man should encounter someone else: Deadpool.

Lowenthal said, “While a Spider-Man/Wolverine crossover would be terribly exciting, there’s one character I would opt for even more strongly… and it would be Deadpool.”

Deadpool vs. Peter Parker

Interestingly, both Spider-Man and Wolverine have longstanding connections to Wade Wilson, AKA Deadpool, in Marvel Comics.

For years, Deadpool has been depicted as an ardent fan of the webslinger, to the point of uncomfortable obsession with Peter Parker. The two have even shared a limited spinoff series, not to mention oft-pointed-out similarities in their costumes.

The connections between Wolverine and Deadpool go even further, with the latter’s healing ability being canonically artificially derived from the mutant’s as part of their connection to the Weapon X program. Both characters (as portrayed by Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds) are slated to appear in the upcoming Deadpool 3, further cementing their status as the odd couple of Marvel.

Where Are the X-Men?

While various incarnations of the X-Men team have appeared in numerous Fox films (similarly to the different Sony Pictures Spider-Men), Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine appearing in Deadpool 3 will be the first official member to show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Based on the level of excitement this has generated, Insomniac Games might want to see how they can fit Spider-Man, Deadpool, and Wolverine in a game soon.

