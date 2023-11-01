Following the unforeseen success of Marvel Entertainment’s first foray into movie-making — Iron Man (2008) not only helped revitalize Robert Downey Jr.’s career but also injected a surge of vitality into the superhero movie genre — and The Walt Disney Company subsequently acquired Marvel Studios. Today, over a decade has elapsed since that acquisition, and with Kevin Feige at the helm, the Marvel Comics-inspired Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has witnessed truly remarkable growth.

The initial three Phases, famously known as the Infinity Saga, culminated in a widely celebrated manner with the release of the MCU film Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and its sequel, Avengers: Endgame (2019). Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Endgame portrayed the original six Avengers as they embarked on their respective retirements, some of which were brought about by necessity.

As fan-favorite Tony Stark/Iron Man made the ultimate sacrifice to vanquish Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Chris Evans bid adieu to his portrayal of Steve Rogers/Captain America, passing on the Captain America legacy, the MCU has now opened up a significant opportunity for prominent superhero teams like the Fantastic Four and X-Men to step into the spotlight and assume major roles.

What is the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels about?

The sequel to Captain Marvel (2018), AKA Captain Marvel 2, is titled The Marvels (2023) and is led by director Nia DaCosta. To date, the Marvel universe film has undergone a number of reschedules within Marvel Studios’ Phase Five — finally resulting in a delayed release date of November 10, 2023.

The storyline of The Marvels revolves around Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) reprising her role as Captain Marvel as she finds herself inadvertently switching places with Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), daughter of Carol’s late best friend Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), and young Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), a character introduced in her own Disney+ (Disney Plus) show, Ms. Marvel (2022). Together, they unite to thwart the ambitions of adversary Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton).

The upcoming Marvel movie will introduce Park Seo-Joon as Prince Yan, the prince of the planet Aladna, and an ally to Danvers (and maybe her husband?). Samuel L. Jackson is Nick Fury, the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D., now collaborating with the Skrulls at S.A.B.E.R. in deep space, following Secret Invasion (2023). Additionally, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh reprise their characters as members of Khan’s family from the Disney+ miniseries Ms. Marvel.

Lashana Lynch returns as Maria Rambeau, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Daniel Ings plays Ty-Rone, Colin Stoneley embodies Papp-Tonn, a Kree scientist, and Gary Lewis takes on the role of Emperor Dro’ge, the Skrull leader. The cast also includes Shamier Anderson, Abraham Popoola, Ffion Jolly, Caroline Simonnet, and Jessica Zhou in undisclosed roles. Additionally, Goose, Carol’s pet Flerken, makes a return, portrayed by cats Nemo and Tango.

A Whole New Marvel: The Marvels‘ Fresh New Approach

What’s getting the internet abuzz? Well, the latest action clip from The Marvels!

Recently, Marvel Studios shared a short clip from the upcoming film featuring a fun action scene where Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Captain Marvel grapple with fighting bad guys while actively switching places every time they use their powers.

It seems like this The Marvels clip is generating some serious response — and it’s surprisingly really positive for the most part.

Hollywood insider CanWeGetSomeToast posted about the clip in question:

This clip is pretty representative of #TheMarvels as a whole. Fun, fast paced, with great action, and Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel being the heart and soul of the film. Higher, further, faster, together. 💫

User MarvelVerse threw some shade at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), while praising The Marvels:

MarvelVerse: This 1 minute clip was more entertaining than the entirety of Ant-Man 3 😅This 1 minute clip was more entertaining than the entirety of Ant-Man 3 😅 CanWeGetSomeToast: I’ll say that having real sets like the Khan House and SWORD HQ already makes a HUGE difference in terms of visual noise.

Hadibandhu Boral shared that they felt the action and camera work in The Marvels to be reminiscent of the much-lauded Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021):

This has the same Shang Chi level of Camera Work

There are definitely members of the public like @itzfergi who seem excited regardless:

@itzfergi: I’m already planning to see it 5 times, and considering someone was insulting me earlier for planning that and also that kamala is in my top 3 favourite characters, it makes me wanna see it more then 5 times 😂😂 CanWeGetSomeToast: The Marvels will make you VERY happy if you’re a Kamala fan!! ❤️💫

Meanwhile, others like @SchumagorathZ are hailing this as Marvel’s “return to form”:

It looks amazing. A return to form from Marvel Studios!!👀👍🏻💖🌟🙌🏼 #TheMarvels

With the suddenly positive buzz surrounding this show, it’s possible that the lackluster box office expectations could turn around. As with many films nowadays, building the narrative surrounding the movie itself is key. Considering that the tide of public perception is turning somewhat, it’s not out of the realm of possibility for this show to become a sleeper hit through organic word of mouth.

If the film is actually good to start with, that is.

Do you think The Marvels will win over Marvel fans and potentially kickstart a new era for the MCU? Share your thoughts in the comments below!