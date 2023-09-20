New Brie Larson Movie Cost $140 Million More Than Reported, Could Finally Sink Marvel for Good

It was recently reported that The Marvels, the upcoming Brie Larson movie, will be one of the cheapest films ever made by Marvel Studios, but it turns out the exact opposite is true.

That’s right, The Marvels will actually be one of the most expensive movies produced by the studio and very possibly the fine straw that breaks the back of one of the most dominant franchises in cinema history.

As we previously reported, The Marvels was estimated to cost some $130 million, which is expensive for your average film but actually one of the lowest-budget movies produced by the Disney-owned studio. However, Forbes now reports that recent financial filings by Marvel Studios indicate that the Brie Larson movie cost $274.8 million to make over the course of two years, more than double what was previously thought.

Why Did ‘The Marvels’ Cost So Much?

In a word: “re-shoots.” It is almost certain that the newest Brie Larson Marvel movie had its budget vastly expanded by the kind of re-shoots, post-photography effects, and other post-production tweaks that have become standard for big-budget blockbusters.

Brie Larson’s debut Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Captain Marvel (2019), had a comparatively slim budget of approximately $172 million. Though it received immense backlash from a contingent of fans who were offended by Larsons’ real-life feminist stances and by the actress herself, it still managed to be a moderately sized success for the studio.

However, the global box office is very different in 2023 than in 2019, so The Marvels is a much bigger problem for the studio than its predecessor was.

How Much Money Does Brie Larson Need to Make Marvel?

It is estimated that The Marvels will need to gross around $440 million just to break even. While Marvel Studios is famous for its billion-dollar earners, its recent lack of performance at the box office spells some pretty bad things.

Current reports indicate that The Marvels is the fifth most expensive MCU movie to date, exceeded only by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015).

All of those movies managed to make back at least their production budgets, even if Thor: Love and Thunder underperformed and Age of Ultron is one of the least-liked MCU projects. The box office takes of MCU movies have been shrinking at a rapid rate, and that’s not good for Brie Larson or Marvel.

Of the last six MCU movies to have been released in theaters, only half managed to crack $440 million worldwide. That’s a bad track record, even if you don’t factor in the idea that audiences have been losing interest in a post-Endgame MCU.

While “Marvel fatigue” may or may not be real, the perception that it is will affect box office expectations either way. Combine that with the reputation of Brie Larson as the most-hated actress in Marvel fandom, and things don’t look good for Phase Five and Six.

‘The Marvels’ in Theaters

After numerous delays, The Marvels is set to be released in the United States on November 10. From what we have seen so far, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is teaming up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) against the Kree warrior Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) while trying to figure out why their powers keep getting switched around.

Samuel L Jackson will reprise the role of Nick Fury and we expect to see Goose the Flerken/cat show up again. We’ll just have to see whether enough Marvel fans show up to make that budget worth it.

Are Marvel movie budgets getting out of hand? Can The Marvels possibly make enough money to keep the MCU going?