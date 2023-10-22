Plans Revealed for Tobey Maguire’s ‘Spider-Man 4’

Tobey Maguire was back playing the role of Spider-Man for the first time in more than 14 years, and it took audiences by storm.

Tobey Maguire‘s portrayal of Spider-Man (2002) in Sam Raimi’s original film trilogy left an indelible mark on the superhero genre. When Maguire first donned the iconic red and blue suit, he brought a unique blend of vulnerability and relatability to the character. His Peter Parker was the quintessential “everyman,” an awkward and endearing young man struggling to balance the demands of ordinary life with his newfound superhuman abilities.

One of Maguire’s greatest strengths as Spider-Man was his ability to capture the essence of the character’s internal conflict. He conveyed Peter Parker’s internal struggle with guilt and responsibility, stemming from the death of his Uncle Ben, with a depth that resonated with audiences. His performance made it easy to empathize with the character’s challenges and the weight of his choices. Maguire’s Spider-Man felt like a hero who could be your neighbor or classmate, making the character more accessible and relatable to fans.

The success of the Raimi-directed Spider-Man trilogy, with Maguire at the helm, cannot be overstated. The films were critical and commercial hits, setting new standards for the superhero genre. Maguire’s portrayal of the character earned him a place in the hearts of fans worldwide, and he became a pop culture icon.

However, despite Tobey Maguire’s success in the role, a decision was made to move on from him as Spider-Man. This decision was primarily driven by a desire to revitalize the franchise and explore different creative directions. After Spider-Man 3 (2007), the final installment in Raimi’s trilogy, plans for a fourth film were in the works. Still, due to creative differences and challenges in developing a satisfying script, the project faced delays.

Ultimately, Sony Pictures decided to reboot the franchise with a new actor, Andrew Garfield, in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012). The reboot allowed the studio to explore a different take on Peter Parker and his origins. Maguire’s departure from the role marked the end of an era and was met with mixed emotions from fans.

Of course, it wouldn’t be long before Disney would purchase Marvel Studios and Sony would agree to bring Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this time with Tom Holland playing the role of Peter Parker / Spider-Man. Holland has gone on to play the role of Peter Parker / Spider-Man in several films, including Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

In No Way Home, both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire made their returns to the role, playing their own multiversal version of the character. Since Maguire’s return to the big screen wearing the red, blue, and black again, many fans have wondered if there might be a way that we could get one more film with as the main character. Many fans have speculated ideas that we could see, including Peter Parker and Mary Jane being married and having a girl to take over as Spider-Girl. Of course, this is just speculation and hasn’t been confirmed.

In the midst of these hopes, a book was just released that revealed exactly what we would have seen had Sony Pictures gone forward with its plan for a fourth film featuring Tobey Maguire as the lead.

The book, titled MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, was released on October 10 and features Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards as they draw on “more than a hundred interviews with actors, producers, directors, and writers.”

In the book, it’s revealed exactly what casting plans were for this Spider-Man 4. According to the report, John Malkovich was supposed to play the lead villain of Vulture, with Angelina Jolie as his daughter by the name of Vulturess. Anne Hathaway was also allegedly going to be cast as Felicia Hardy, otherwise known as cat-burglar Black Cat.

Ultimately, it claims that Raimi decided to leave production due to not being able to see how to make a profit from the movie, which was estimated to cost more than $400 million to create.

Multiple reports have indicated in the past that the plan was actually to create two more films with Tobey Maguire at the helm, stopping the series at five movies, but these plans fell through, and the decision to move on with a reboot featuring Andrew Garfield was the final choice.

