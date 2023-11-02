Marvel Set To Wipe Out Two Years of Content To Save the Franchise

In order to protect the MCU from further crumbling, Marvel Studios has set up multiple plans that could save their future plans at the cost of two years of beloved content.

For a long time, Marvel Studios has been on top of the global box office. Not only did they introduce multiple iconic comic book characters to the masses, including Captain America, Black Panther, and Captain Marvel, but they also brought in more money than was ever thought possible for a movie.

However, things haven’t been as golden recently for the superhero studio. Instead of bringing in critical praise and commercial success, most of its recent projects have been derided and frowned upon, resulting in some of its least popular movies and shows to date.

One of the major issues plaguing the studio is actor Jonathan Majors, who is most known for his critically acclaimed performances in Lovecraft Country (2020), Creed III (2023), and Devotion (2022). Now, he is most recognized for his performance as variants of Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, his upward momentum came to a stop in March 2023 when he was arrested for assault charges in New York City. Now, he and his accuser, Grace Jabbari, are set to head to trial at the end of November. And if certain reports are to be believed, this could be the last we see of Majors in the MCU.

Marvel Has Two Plans To Replace Jonathan Majors

According to a report from Variety, one of the main topics of conversation during a retreat for the executives at Marvel Studios was to talk about the Jonathan Majors problem. After being arrested for assault, the actor portraying Kang the Conqueror has had a trial set to begin toward the end of November.

Since then, Majors has lost representation, a commercial deal with the US Army, and has had multiple projects dropped, including Magazine Dreams (2023) on Disney+. Now, it’s beginning to look like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) will be among those titles. In response, Marvel has set up some precautions regarding the situation.

1. Recast Kang the Conqueror With Another Actor

One solution lined up by Marvel and the people over at Disney is to completely recast Kang the Conqueror. While it may be strange to completely replace an actor who has played the character multiple times over two seasons of television and a movie, it actually wouldn’t be tough to do.

One of the major things about Kang is that he has multiple variants from across the Multiverse. Characters like Victor Timely, The One Who Remains, and Kang have all been played by Majors. They’re just variations of the same character.

Because of this, it can be very simple to justify a new actor or actors as different versions of Kang. It also opens the door for people already involved in the MCU to play the character, like Chukwudi Iwuji from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) and Idris Elba from Thor (2011).

This also wouldn’t be the first time Marvel has recast a significant character. Mark Ruffalo took over the role of Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk in The Avengers (2012) from Edward Norton. Also, Don Cheadle was brought on to play James Rupert “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine in Iron Man 2 (2010) after issues with Terrence Howard. Kang could just be another of those replacements.

2. Replace Kang the Conqueror With Another Marvel Villain

Another option that lends itself surprisingly well is to just replace Kang the Conqueror with a different character. Marvel Comics has no shortage of memorable villains, and they could easily bring one of them in to pivot the direction of the MCU for the next few years.

Of all the Marvel villains, the one who has the best case to take over the role of the Avengers’ next big antagonist is Doctor Doom. Not only is Victor Von Doom one of the best characters in Marvel, period, but he already has a relationship with Kang in the comics. It’s a no-brainer.

With Fantastic Four (2025) already on the way, it would be easy to just introduce Victor Von Doom and have him take the mantle of big baddie for Marvel Studios.

That being said, none of this is set in stone. Marvel hasn’t officially announced that they’re ditching Jonathan Majors or any major changes to their overall timeline. Really, the only thing we can do as audience members is wait to see what happens. So, hold on, Marvel fans. It’s gonna be a bumpy ride.

