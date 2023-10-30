Confirmed: Disney Axes Multiple MCU Projects After Failures

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is changing, and that is due in part to some of the failures Disney has seen in the last several months.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has undoubtedly become a colossal and beloved franchise in the world of entertainment. With a rich tapestry of interconnected films and TV shows, it has redefined the way superhero stories are told on the big and small screens. One of the MCU’s defining features is its ability to evolve and introduce new characters and storylines, keeping the narrative fresh and engaging.

Disney, the corporate powerhouse behind Marvel Studios, has always been eager to expand the universe and introduce new characters to captivate audiences. This approach aligns with Marvel’s comic book roots, which have a vast roster of superheroes and villains waiting to be brought to life on-screen. Disney’s dedication to diversifying the superhero landscape has been clear in its commitment to creating content that appeals to a broader and more inclusive audience.

However, it’s worth noting that introducing new characters and concepts doesn’t always resonate seamlessly with fans. The MCU has experienced both triumphs and challenges when bringing fresh faces into the fold. While iconic characters like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) have enjoyed immense popularity and success, newer additions like Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and The Eternals have faced mixed reactions from the fanbase. This demonstrates the delicate balancing act that Disney and Marvel Studios face in their quest to maintain the MCU’s popularity while taking creative risks with unfamiliar characters and storylines.

While Disney has still seen success with many blockbusters at the box office– including Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (2023) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)– there have been plenty of other projects that have simply fallen flat. This includes full-length featured films, and Disney+ original series.

Until now, nearly all of Marvel’s MCU offerings on Disney+ were conceived as limited series, even those that appeared to have the potential for continuation, such as Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Surprisingly, none of these projects have received confirmation for further small-screen adventures.

In a recent development from Marvel Studios, a significant shift has been unveiled, indicating a departure from the traditional limited-series approach in favor of multi-season shows within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This alteration signifies a reduced emphasis on one-off limited series projects, but it also means that many shows and projects that would’ve been created under the previous model will no longer be made.

Consequently, these shows exist as hypothetical concepts, locked in a perpetual limbo of fan speculation and discussion despite audiences expressing their desires. So far, only one live-action MCU streaming series has been granted a second season, namely Loki (2021), starring Tom Hiddleston. Agatha: Darkhold Diaries comes close, as it continues the story from WandaVision (2021) but is considered a separate spinoff.

Recently, news broke that Daredevil: Born Again is undergoing a significant rework at Marvel Studios, even after several weeks of filming. Alongside this unexpected revelation, even more significant news has emerged.

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter and The Direct, Marvel Studios and Disney+ are moving away from the limited-series format for MCU shows. Instead, they intend to produce “multiseason serialized TV” shows designed to run multiple seasons, allowing for extensive character and narrative development.

This shift in approach is undoubtedly good news for fans, despite the challenges faced by Daredevil. It enables audiences to deepen their connections with these characters, much like what happened with Loki. This move is crucial for maintaining the MCU’s interconnectedness, as it will make character crossovers with other projects even more significant.

Among all the Disney+ projects, Moon Knight generates the most anticipation for a potential Season 2, given the desire to explore Jake Lockley’s character and his unconventional hero’s journey. Continuing Hawkeye‘s story could provide opportunities to feature Hailee Steinfeld’s character more prominently, while Ms. Marvel Season 2 could be a fitting follow-up to The Marvels. Additionally, She-Hulk can further develop the character’s path towards becoming a reluctant hero.

One remaining question is how often Marvel Studios will introduce entirely new shows in this altered landscape.

What do you think of this major shift from Disney in the MCU? Also, what would you like to see Marvel Studios do after the Hollywood strikes come to an end? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!