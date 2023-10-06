Brie Larson Confirmed To Become Next Disney Princess

Leaks from Disney have confirmed the future of actress Brie Larson with the company.

Brie Larson, who has become one of the most recognizable figures in Hollywood today, saw her breakthrough role in the independent drama Short Term 12 (2013) that started to gain her recognition. In the film, she portrayed Grace Howard, a compassionate supervisor at a group home for troubled teenagers. Her performance was widely praised, showcasing her ability to convey complex emotions and depth as an actress.

Her career continued to flourish, and in 2015, she delivered a career-defining performance in the drama film Room (2015). Larson portrayed Ma, a young woman held captive for years in a tiny room with her son. Her portrayal of a resilient and loving mother earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress, among other prestigious awards. This Oscar win catapulted her into the Hollywood spotlight and solidified her reputation as a talented actress.

Following her Oscar win, Brie Larson took on various roles in critically acclaimed films such as Kong: Skull Island (2017) and The Glass Castle (2017). However, her most significant role came in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she portrayed Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, in Captain Marvel (2019) and reprised the role in Avengers: Endgame (2019). Her character was celebrated for being a strong and empowering female superhero in the male-dominated superhero genre.

While Brie Larson has faced some backlash from a subset of fans, the actress has garnered a loyal following of fans, as well. She just recently starred in Fast X (2023), and now fans will see her on the big screen yet again this November when her movie The Marvels (2023) debuts in theaters.

In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo-joon.

As the movie nears its November 10 release date, there are many questions as to how the film will be received by fans.

Reports from We Got This Covered indicate major leaks that have come forward from the movie. The photographs, which have become quite the talk of social media by now, portray Larson in a magnificent royal gown that mirrors the hues of her Captain Marvel attire. Standing beside her are her two companions, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), their expressions clearly displaying shock. One of them exclaims, “Princess?” In another shot, we see Princess Carol walking gracefully alongside Prince Yan (Park Seo-joon), accompanied by the captioned dialogue, “I’m feeling so many feelings right now.” It’s safe to assume that Kamala is the one uttering these words, don’t you think?

For those who have been closely following every development surrounding The Marvels, this revelation may not come as a complete surprise. There have been hints at a potential romance between Carol and Yan in the past, and even leaked Happy Meal toys in June gave away the Princess Carol twist. There have also been hushed discussions about a full-fledged Disney-style musical number in the works, the report shares.

This is interesting, to say the least, because there has been talk for quite some time among fans that Brie Larson could voice or play the role of a Disney princess. Larson’s name has been teased as a possibility for Disney’s live-action Tangled film, but nothing has been confirmed. Could Disney be hinting at its future through Larson’s Captain Marvel role or will this strictly just be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Nevertheless, the internet is abuzz with excitement and speculation, with some fans embracing the concept wholeheartedly and others fearing it may mark a contentious turn for the MCU.

Larson’s film will mark a major turning point for the MCU in one way or another. If the film flounders at the box office, it could lead to a major shift in Disney’s plan moving forward. However, if it performs well, it could very well be the jumping-off point for the next few phases of the MCU.

