New Actress Playing Captain Marvel, More Information Comes To Light About Next Project

Brie Larson, the Oscar-winning actress behind films like Room (2015), Captain Marvel (2019), and Avengers: Endgame (2019), has been replaced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Larson gained international recognition when she starred as Joy “Ma” Newsome in the drama film Room. Based on Emma Donaghue’s best-selling 2010 novel, the Lenny Abrahamson-directed movie — which was also penned by Donaghue — was a critical success. At the 88th Academy Awards, Room was nominated for Best Picture, with Larson taking home the coveted trophy for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Following Room, Larson starred in films like Kong: Skull Island (2017) alongside fellow Marvel stars Tom Hiddleston (Loki) and Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), and Basmati Blues (2017). The actress also made her solo directorial debut with 2017’s Unicorn Store. She will soon star in the adaptation of Bonnie Garmus’ best-selling novel, Lessons in Chemistry, on Apple TV+.

Then, in 2019, Larson would blast onto the screen as the cosmic-powered Carol Danvers, AKA Captain Marvel, in Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s Captain Marvel. While Captain Marvel takes place in the 1990s, the movie was released between Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame. Larson went on to appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) and will next star as a co-lead in Nia DaCosta’s upcoming Marvel movie, The Marvels (2023).

Joining forces with Monica Rambeau/Photon (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Larson’s Carol Danvers will go against MCU newcomer Zawe Ashton’s Dar-Benn as the trio uncover why their cosmic powers are inherently linked.

Anticipation for the movie is almost as high as the expectations audiences have for the 33rd entry into Kevin Feige’s MCU. After what seemed to be pure, unchallenged box office domination over the last decade, Marvel Studios has succumbed to poor reviews and fan complaints as it tries to navigate the post-Infinity Saga world of the Multiverse.

The arrival of Disney+ has also played a part in the perception of the MCU as audiences grapple with what they need to watch in order to understand the ever-expanding and increasingly more complicated live-action Marvel universe. Even those wanting to see The Marvels will more than likely need to have seen WandaVision and Ms. Marvel — maybe even Secret Invasion — as well as Captain Marvel in order to fully get what’s going on.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) may have been the most poorly-received MCU movie in history, sullying the Marvel Studios name in a way that any other feature film hasn’t yet achieved, but James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) tempered that Phase Five frustration, netting $800 million globally and keeping audiences baited.

So, with that, the Captain Marvel sequel, even with a reported massive budget, will need to engage audiences in a way that not only keeps the movie afloat during its run but also ensures the fanbase tunes into the next motion picture and any other projects — like Echo and Daredevil: Born Again — that are coming down the pipeline.

Alongside Larson, Parris, Vellani, and Ashton, The Marvels also stars Park Seo-joon and Samuel L. Jackson. Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh will also reprise their roles as Kamala Khan’s family, with Lashana Lynch returning as Maria Rambeau and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo. The Marvels is scheduled for a November 10 release date.

And yet, in spite of Larson heading back to the big screen as Captain Marvel in DaCosta’s The Marvels, the actress has been replaced elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Back in 2021, Marvel released its first animated canon TV series, What If…? Coming at the end of Loki, some fans expected What If…? to be filler content as they awaited the release of Hawkeye and other future media like Moon Knight. However, What If…? ended up becoming far more important than many realized.

Loki may have begun the Multiverse Saga with the God of Mischief’s unlikely alliance with the Time Variance Authority (TVA), but What If…? expanded it in its most literal way. Based on the Marvel Comics run of the same name, What If…?‘s anthology-style first season saw audiences transported to a new reality each week, asking what if some of the most iconic moments in MCU history had happened differently.

As fans eventually saw in the likes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), those characters — like Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter — would make the transition into live-action. From Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) losing his heart instead of his hands and becoming Doctor Strange Surpreme to T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) becoming Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt in live-action) to the Guardians of the Multiverse replacing the Avengers, What If…? was action-packed and an integral addition to the MCU.

Being a canon entry, many of the actors reprised their roles for this animated endeavor. Performers like Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, and Chris Hemsworth came back to voice their roles of Ant-Man, Hulk, and Thor, respectively, but not all the legacy actors returned for What If…?

After leaving the franchise in Avengers: Endgame, actors like Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. did not voice their respective roles of Steve Rogers/Captain America and Tony Stark/Iron Man. Instead, Josh Keaton and Mick Wingert would bring these iconic characters to life. It wasn’t the same for Dave Bautista, though, whose character Drax the Destroyer was voiced by Fred Tatasciore, with the actor stating he was never asked to take part in What If…?

Another big name that was not part of the What If…? project was Brie Larson. Here, Alexandra Daniels portrayed the super-powered hero. In 2021, Daniels spoke about taking over from Larson in the role, saying, “When I auditioned, they were looking for a Brie Larson voice double. So they sent a clip of Brie Larson from the movie, and I was like, ‘cool, I can do that,’ and I did it, and like a month later they were like, you booked it.”

Even after recording her lines for the episodes, Daniels was advised by her agent that she was not to talk about playing the character until it was clear if she or Larson would get credited. When it showed in the credits that Daniels was credited for the part, the actress couldn’t believe it. “And there I was with the likes of Samuel L. Jackson and Mark Ruffalo, and I was like, ‘OK, this is cool; this is not a thing I expected for my life,’” Daniels said.

With What If…? Season Two on the way, it is unclear just what characters will return for the sophomore outing. Fans do know, though, that the second season will include the missing episode from Season One featuring the strange pairing of Iron Man (Wingert) and a Thanos’ armor-clad Gamora (Cynthia McWilliams).

However, a report has been shared that includes new information about the episode titles for What If…? Season Two, and it seems that Captain Marvel may not be returning to the animated series — at least in a central role capacity. Comic Book Movie notes the rumored episode titles, which include:

Episode 201: What If… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?

Episode 202: What If… Peter Quill Attacked Earth’s Mightiest Heroes?

Episode 203: What If… Kahhori Reshaped the World?

Episode 204: What If… Hela found the Ten Rings?

Episode 205: What If… lron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?

Episode 206: What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?

Episode 208: What If… Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?

Episode 209: What If… The Avengers Assembled in 1602?

Episode 210: What If… Strange Supreme Intervened?

This new information that has come to light about the series that was once slated to land in “Early 2023” shows that, at least for now, there are no plans to focus solely on Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel. What will be interesting will be seeing if the second season follows the same route as its predecessor and will replace certain stars in the MCU series.

Presently, the official Disney+ website simply says that What If…? Season 2 is “Coming Soon.”

