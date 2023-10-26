Disney Quietly Renews Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ for Season 2

Disney+ might’ve accidentally let the cat out of the bag — or rather, the sarcophagus — after sharing a new poster for Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight featuring Oscar Isaac, which might prove once and for all that a second season is secretly in development.

When director Mohamed Diab’s Moon Knight first arrived on Disney+ in March 2022, it was evident from the get-go that this wasn’t your typical Marvel Studios production, and set out to do something much more different and, frankly, abstract, rather than play into the MCU’s usual lighthearted comedic antics and by-the-books storytelling.

Based on the beloved comic book run of the same name, the series follows well-mannered gift shop employee Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) as he gradually becomes entangled in an ancient conspiracy involving cult leader Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and a council of all-powerful Egyptian gods and goddesses. Over the show’s six-episode run, Steven grapples with his double identity, Marc Spector, and the consequences of acting as the human host to the mythical Khonshu.

Generally, Moon Knight was well received by fans, starkly separating itself from the rest of the MCU amid its ever-divisive Phase Four. Although most would agree that the series wasn’t without its issues, many quickly demanded more after the Season 1 finale left audiences on a massive cliffhanger with the shocking Jake Lockley reveal.

Even so, Marvel has been reluctant to share any updates on the potential of a sophomore season despite Diab and Isaac being fully on board for more episodes. At a convention in October 2022, the lead actor himself confirmed that “there have been some specific conversations” about the possibility, prompting speculation about a continuation. Still, it’s been all but radio silence from the superhero studio — until now.

A stunning new Moon Knight Season 1 poster created by artist Seth Groves is causing a stir online after it re-sparked discourse about the potential of a Season 2 renewal.

The piece, titled “Day and Knight,” was uploaded to Marvel’s X (formerly Twitter) account last week and features many iconic characters and symbols from the show, including May Calamawy’s Scarlet Scarab, Mr. Knight, Khonshu, and the Pyramids of Giza. It’s part of two limited edition lithographs inspired by Moon Knight and Black Panther (2018), which can currently be purchased online:

New limited edition lithographs inspired by Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight and Marvel Studios’ Black Panther are now available on http://darkinkart.com!

In the replies section, many fans were quick to speculate that this Moon Knight image was indeed confirmation that Marvel has plans for a Season 2, and they have some solid proof to back their claims up.

For one, it’s difficult to ignore the timing of this new Moon Knight poster, which is unusually well-placed considering all the big changes taking place behind the scenes at Marvel Studios. This also comes on the heels of the news that Daredevil: Born Again is getting a massive rework after president Kevin Feige fired the show’s writing team and revealed that the company is looking to do more multi-season projects for Disney+ in the future instead of six-episode miniseries.

There’s also the simple fact that Moon Knight ended with a massive cliffhanger, with no clear picture of when we could expect to see the titular hero return. Plus, honestly, it’s strange that a follow-up season wasn’t confirmed before Marvel decided to tease audiences with a proper introduction to Jake Lockley. Leaving such glaringly loose story threads almost always means a Season 2 is underway, after all.

Of course, Marvel could simply be sharing this poster in honor of the spooky season, partaking in some harmless Halloween festivities, given that the holiday is right around the corner. Fans, especially ones as passionate as Marvel’s, tend to read into these kinds of things when, in reality, this Moon Knight image could just be another piece of merch intended to earn the studio a little extra cash.

With such an intriguing premise, well-rounded, three-dimensional characters, and its setting in a relatively unexplored corner of the MCU, it would be a real shame for Marvel to pass on green lighting a Moon Knight Season 2 — especially if the same actors, writers, and directors have already expressed interest in returning for more.

Only time will tell if this poster was a subtle Moon Knight Season 2 tease or if fans are just overthinking it.

