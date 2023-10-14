Oscar Isaac’s ‘Moon Knight’ Will Abandon Controversial Decisions

Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight won’t be making the same mistake as the first season.

Fans loved seeing Oscar Isaac in the MCU, even if it wasn’t as Apocalypse or Spider-Man 2099. As Marc Spector/Jake Lockley, and Steven Grant, Moon Knight did a great job at handling someone with Dissociate Identity Disorder and exploring how that would affect someone with abilities granted by a god.

Khonshu may have saved Marc Spector early on, but serving Khonshu so far has led to some dark places for Moon Knight. While the Moon God demands justice, not every personality Oscar Isaac plays wants to be the hero. While the series focused on Moon Knight stopping Ammit and Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow from taking over the world with a preconceived plan of justice, it ended with Steven Grant being released from Khonshu.

In the end, fans learn that Marc and Steven didn’t know about their third personality, Jake Lockley, a faithful servant for Khonshu, and didn’t care who he killed. This left the series in an interesting place, and sadly, it’s tough to wait for the potential Season 2, but Kevin Feige confirmed that Moon Knight’s story will be explored further even if it won’t be done how fans might expect.

When it comes to Moon Knight, one of the more intriguing things about him is his commitment and struggle due to the hero being three characters trapped in one person’s body. For Season 1 of Moon Knight, they left Jake Lockley as a mystery, and part of showing that was hiding the action that Moon Knight did, which left the character in bizarre places. Marvel did this to hide some of the crazy action scenes that the series could’ve given us, which really upset fans who wanted to see more of Moon Knight’s fights.

In an interview with the Arabic Marvel, Mohammed Diab reveals that he loved the action style they chose leaving a lot of it to be a mystery for fans and how this was one way they wanted to ensure the story felt less about Moon Knight punching his way through everything and really focusing on that struggle:

The idea that you’re in the middle of action and that it cuts. This was something I liked, a brilliant idea. It was one of the best things I was proud of in the action. Now, this way you indulge people more in the scene and they just can’t get up and go eat a snack or something. Because sometimes I get bored of action scenes because I know it’s ten minutes, I’ll go eat and come back. And the hero would win after an intense fight. Now, anything can happen.

It’s clear that since Jake Lockley has been revealed, this level of hiding the fights isn’t necessary. While it may have been controversial because of how MCU series have cut corners in the past, it’s clear that Moon Knight was still one of the more intriguing Marvel projects and hopefully, the super hero returns sooner rather than later.

Do you think Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight will have amazing action scenes in future MCU projects? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!