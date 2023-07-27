Marvel Producer Wants Fans to Harass Kevin Feige

With the Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios pulling back on content across the board, Ms. Marvel (2022) producer Sana Amanat has a piece of advice for fans wanting a second season: get to Marvel President Kevin Feige.

Despite the success of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), Marvel Studios is in a bit of a slump. Not only did they have their worst-received film in the MCU with Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), but the studio also experienced their worst-received series with Secret Invasion (2023). However, this doesn’t mean that the MCU is entirely in the gutter, with recent series like Hawkeye (2021), Moon Knight (2022), and Ms. Marvel achieving near-unanimous praise.

Despite the popularity of these series, the Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios are beginning to recognize signs of “superhero fatigue,” meaning audiences are starting to get tired of the same type of movies being churned out over and over again. While this means many future projects are being put on hold, one producer wants to ensure that season two of her show still happens.

Want ‘Ms. Marvel’ Season 2? “Complain to Feige.”

Although Ms. Marvel is often left out of conversations with the likes of WandaVision (2021) and Loki (2021-present), it is actually the most critically well-received show in the MCU. Naturally, this has led to fans wondering when we’ll be getting a second season following Avengers superfan Kamala Khan. According to producer Sana Amanat, that’s up to the fans.

While she loves seeing the enthusiasm, Amanat wants to see the fans taking action. “It’s great to see more demand. You know, complain. I’m happy to have you guys complain to [Studio President] Kevin [Feige]. Kevin, let’s get a Season 2.”

While this is certainly a different tactic for getting more teen superhero shenanigans, she’s not wrong. Everyone involved with the series has been surprisingly left in the dark regarding a potential second season. Even the show’s star, Iman Vellani, has no idea what’s happening, admitting in a 2022 D23 interview that the studio”doesn’t tell her anything.”

Fortunately, whether we get a second season or not, this isn’t the last time we’ll see Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. She’ll star in The Marvels (2023) alongside Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. And if the recent trailer is any indication, this movie could be the kick in the pants that the MCU needs.

