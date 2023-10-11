‘Moon Knight’ May Return Sooner Than Expected Amid Marvel Doubt

Marvel has literally become a household name with their transition to streaming content on Disney+ and their hit-or-miss series tie-ins with their Cinematic Universe (MCU). While most viewers have a love-hate relationship with the studio’s foray into streaming, they’ve undoubtedly released some of the most-watched content on the platform since it debuted in 2019, including WandaVision, Loki, and Moon Knight.

Starting with WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Solider, and Loki for Phase Four in 2021, arguably some of the best series in the MCU, Marvel has gone on to release about a dozen original series onto Disney+, with their most recent releases including She-Hulk and Secret Invasion, which are widely regarded as some of Marvel’s worst projects.

In the middle of the spectrum lies a one-off series that’s one of the most disconnected from the main Avengers Multiverse Saga timeline that the studio has released yet: Moon Knight. An underdog comic story and Marvel hero, Moon Knight was a completely different track than the previous Disney+ series had focused on.

Released in 2022, Moon Knight stars Star Wars icon Oscar Isaac as the titular hero. Portraying a character dealing with dissociative identity disorder (DID), Isaac plays Marc Specter, whose hero alter ego is Moon Knight, and Steven Grant, whose alter ego becomes Mr. Knight. There’s also a third alter persona, Jake Lockley. Confused yet?

Essentially Isaac’s characters work for the Egyptian god, Khonshu, who’s drawn Marc/Steven into an ancient battle amongst the gods and a previous Khonshu avatar/partner. Overall, the series was one of Marvel’s best-received, with viewers praising Isaac’s performances as the individual characters and his portrayal of DID. It also featured the least amount of Avengers tie-ins or callbacks of any other MCU series, making it feel like a distinctly separate show.

However, Moon Knight was originally planned as a six-episode mini series, like most of the studio’s early releases. According to director Mohamed Diab in a recent interview with ArabicMarvel.com, as reported by CBR, the show’s fate was basically sealed from the beginning.

According to Diab, Loki was the only MCU series expected to get a second season (presumably it was the only live-action series to get multiple seasons, as Marvel’s animated What If…? is expected to release Season 2 sometime next year). However, Diab and Issac both seem to be on board if there were to be a follow up to Season 1.

Back in 2022, both Diab and Issac commented about the possibility of another season, with Diab saying he wants to explore the character and the world of Jake Lockley, the third Moon Knight alter ego, and Isaac saying that there had actually been conversations about a second season happening.

Earlier this year Marvel president Kevin Feige implied that Moon Knight’s story wasn’t done just yet and that the character has a future in the MCU if they decide to explore that story further. However, it’s entirely possible that fans may see Moon Knight return sooner than they think.

Deadpool 3 is shaping up to be the biggest crossover event in superhero history. Not only does the film serve as Deadpool’s (Ryan Reynolds) own introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the film will also solidify Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and the other X-Men into the current MCU timeline as well.

Rumors have been flying for months about possible returning favorites, including Charles Xavier/Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Erik Lensherr/Magneto (Ian McKellan), Storm (Halle Berry), Jean Grey (Famke Janssen), and many more. It’s possible that the film will also serve to bring the Fantastic Four into play as well. With other gritty anti-hero Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) also expected to make an appearance, it’s possible that Isaac’s Moon Knight may cameo in Deadpool 3 as well.

If not, at the very least it’s been hinted that Moon Knight could reappear in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, whenever Marvel is back on track for that production. Thankfully, even if Moon Knight doesn’t get a second season on Disney+, fans can expect to see Oscar Isaac return as Marc/Steven/Jake at some point in the near future of Marvel.

Would you want to see Moon Knight get a second season? Let us know in the comments below!