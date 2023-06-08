Oscar Isaac Probably Won’t Star as Moon Knight in Next MCU Role

Avengers: Secret Wars (2026) will be chalked full of super heroes, but fans might be shocked at what character Oscar Isaac will be.

The Multiverse Saga might not be going so well for Marvel Studios after Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) flopped at the box office. While Jonathan Major’s Kang the Conqueror was a highlight, the movie’s CGI and story couldn’t keep up and left fans unsatisfied. This comes after a long wave of MCU projects with inconsistent quality, leaving fans to have little trust in Disney to deliver something worthwhile.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) changed the MCU in a great way. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man worked well with Doctor Strange and was able to unite with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the movie as Spider-Man had to fight villains from different franchises. This epic movie laid the groundwork for what to expect from the Multiverse, and now fans expect Secret Wars to do the same.

Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) raised the bar on what to expect in a Spider-Man movie, and while it had so many named characters, nothing felt too crazy, even if the film was stuffed to the brim with cameos.

A recent report claims that some Spider-Verse characters will appear in live-action and help the Avengers in Secret Wars. If true, Spider-Man 2099 will likely lead the charge, and it would be odd for Sony to pick anyone else, but Oscar Isaac for the role. If they do this, there’s a good chance that Moon Knight might not appear in the movie.

Kevin Feige did confirm that fans will see the hero appear in the future, but there is no update on whether or not the hero will be getting his own movies or a Season 2. Whatever Marvel does with Moon Knight, it could be years away from development, which is why someone like Spider-Man 2099 makes sense to appear in Secret Wars since he is the leader of the group of Spider-Man variants trying to save the Multiverse.

